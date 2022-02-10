life-style, books, Litbits, books, Meet the Author, book clubs

February 19: In an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event at 6pm, in association with the National Film and Sound Archive, film critic David Stratton will be in conversation with Alex Sloan on his new book, My Favourite Movies, followed by a screening of one of them, Lorenzo's Oil. Arc Cinema, National Film and Sound Archive. Cost $12/$10, Registrations at nfsa.gov.au. February 21: In an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event at 6pm, award-winning author Jess Hill will be in conversation with Virginia Haussegger on Hill's latest Quarterly Essay, The Reckoning: How #MeToo is Changing Australia, about shame, secrecy and a revolutionary movement for accountability. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU . Registrations at anu.edu.au/events. The Tough Guy Book Club is back for 2022. It's a free monthly modern meeting place for guys of all walks of life to get together and discuss not just the works of literary greats, but any and all of the issues that men tackle on a daily basis. The Canberra chapter meets at King O'Malley's, 131 City Walk, Canberra, on the first Wednesday of every month from 7pm to 9.30pm: March 2, April 6, May 4 and June 1 are the dates announced so far. The president of the Canberra chapter is Adam Bartlett (phone 0468 942 182). See: toughguybookclub.com. February 14: At the National Press Club at 6pm, The Australian journalist Paul Kelly will discuss his new book Morrison's Mission, published as a Lowy Institute Paper by Penguin. He'll be in conversation with Sam Roggeveen, director of the Lowy Institute's International Security Program. Tickets $30, includes refreshments and a copy of the book. Register at lowyinstitute.org. At Muse on February 15 at 8pm, the February book is Siri Ranva Hjem Jacobsen's Island (translated by Carol Waight), about a young woman who on the Faroe Islands finds her stories intertwining with those of her ancestors. musecanberra.com.au. At Muse on March 15 at 8pm, the March book is Yan Lianke's Serve the People (translated by Julia Lovell), a satire and love story set in China in 1967. musecanberra.com.au. On March 30 at 6pm, the club will look at S.J. Norman's short story collection, Permafrost. musecanberra.com.au. At Muse on Saturday, February 26 at 4pm is an In Conversation event with Inga Simpson, author of the apocalyptic thriller The Last Woman in the World. musecanberra.com.au. Join friends Zhi Yi Cham, Aline-Mwezi Niyonsenga and Shu-Ling Chua at Muse on Sunday February 27 at 3pm as they discuss the importance of literary communities, as well as the various influences on their work. musecanberra.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/MxhEgQKUJhZgHxwVaKiqcq/64f67f35-da4c-4235-a138-5a3c484d2420.jpg/r0_467_2231_1728_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg