Sydney-based artist Ali Nasseri will open an exhibition of large-format photographic images at Suki & Hugh Gallery in Bungendore on Saturday, February 12. Nasseri has taken inspiration from his own patch of Bondi, NSW. There is a strong element of beach and surf culture throughout this body of work. Some images are from double exposed negatives while others are made from two negatives being "sandwiched" together, highlighting the unexpected results that working with film can offer. Each image in the exhibition is complemented with Nasseri's poetry. The gallery is at 38A Gibraltar Street, Bungendore. This exhibition is open from 10am-2pm on Fridays and 10am-4pm Saturdays and Sundays, until March 20. See: sukihugh.com.au. Cathy Franzi's High country is an exhibition of ceramics in which the Canberra artist uses the materiality of ceramics and its possibilities for form, technique, surface imagery and installation to express cultural values attributed to Australian plants. Here, she focuses on the flora found in the alpine peaks of Kosciuszko National Park - the high country. Melbourne artist Sarah Tomasetti's Celestial ground is a recent series of paintings reflecting time spent in a small village at the foot of the Himalayas in Uttarakhand, India. The surrounding mountains, Sarah observed, hold deep spiritual importance to the local people and it is this mountain imagery that provides the inspiration for this body of work. The exhibitions are on until February 26. beavergalleries.com.au. Carbon Neutral, curated by Alexander Boynes, opens at Canberra Contemporary Art Space, 44 Queen Elizabeth Terrace, Parkes. on February 19. It contains works by G.W. Bot, Jon Campbell, Andrew Styan, Louisa Waters, Marzena Wasikowska, The River Yarners and Anne Zahalka. The exhibition is CCAS's contribution to Aquifer, a territory-wide program of events and exhibitions responding to the current climate crisis. Carbon Neutral ultimately aims to pose one question: how does an artist produce work to inspire hope and optimism to face the biggest challenge in our lifetimes, without leaving a carbon footprint? At CCAS Manuka, 19 Furneaux Street, Forrest, Motion in Division is an exhibition by Canberra-based artist Ren Gregori on the contemporary concrete-water dynamic. Featuring video, installation and sound, the show uses computational fluid simulation and modelling as a method of engaging with the way that concrete infrastructure takes the properties of water - its movement and fluidity - and makes them appear solid. It's on until February 20. ccas.com.au. At The Street Theatre on Saturday, February 12 at 7.30pm, Persian-Australian tar virtuoso Hamed Sadeghi leads the Eishan Ensemble, fusing Persian classical music and Western jazz and blending the historic string instrument with layered soundscapes. On Sunday, February 13 at 4pm, Australian jazz ensemble Wanderlust celebrate 30 years of music making, led by trumpeter and composer Miroslav Bukovsky. See: thestreet.org.au. This band made up of former Canberrans, headed by singer-songwriter Steve Appel, will be launching their new album, Songs, at Smith's Alternative on Saturday, February 12 at 7pm (doors open at 6.30pm). See: smithsalternative.com. Noeline Brown (The Naked Vicar Show), Max Gillies (The Gillies Report) and John Wood (Blue Heelers) play nine comic characters in monologues. The Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, Saturday February 12 at 2pm and 8pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.

