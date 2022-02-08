Times Past: February 8, 1974

news, history, Canberra history, Times Past

In the Civic Centre today, there a several multi-storey carparks throughout the area. But if one were to have ventured into Civic Centre on this day in 1974, they would not have seen a single multi-storey carpark, as the National Capital Development Commission had only just begun testing a site to determine whether it would be suitable to be Canberra's first multi-storey carpark. If the site was found to be suitable, it would still be unsure whether the multi-storey carpark would go ahead. The decision would ultimately be up to politicians, namely the minister for urban and regional development Tom Uren, and the minister for the capital territory Gordon Bryant. The site was on the north-eastern side of Bunda Street, and was at the time being used just for surface level carparking. Over the following few years, Civic would see major commercial development in its centre, amplifying the need for further carparks with greater capacity, like multi-storey underground carparks, and multi-storey above ground carparks. Visit: trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/12215315

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150735669/7405bae2-5afa-44c5-8ba3-9c4c1bbcff52.png/r126_98_502_310_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg