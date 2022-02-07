sport, brumbies, super rugby, super rugby pacific, andy marinos, rugby australia, act brumbies, brumbies rugby

Rugby Australia boss Andy Marinos says he is still working to build a centralised commercial department as the ACT Brumbies continue their search for someone to fill the $1 million hole on their jersey. The Brumbies are hopeful of securing a new deal but face the prospect of opening their Super Rugby Pacific season on February 20 without a major sponsor on the front of their jersey. Talks to secure major sponsorship deals have become vastly more difficult due to the financial pinch felt by businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Brumbies, Queensland Reds and NSW Waratahs have played trial games and filmed content for broadcasters without a sponsor emblazoned across the front of their jersey. Clubs often hunt for deals worth upwards of $800,000 for their front of jersey sponsor, leaving a gaping hole for rugby clubs already walking a financial tightrope. Marinos hopes landing Harvey Norman as Super Rugby Pacific's naming rights partner can offset the impact to a degree. MORE SPORT "We've been working as hard as we can," Marinos said. "Obviously the significance of us landing Harvey Norman was pretty important because that funding then does make its way through to all of the clubs as well in terms of their participation fees. "We have been working with all of the clubs around a centralised commercial program. It's a work in progress at this point in time. "As far as it goes with where each of the individual clubs are sitting, we're going to have to address and understand what those shortfalls, if any, are as a consequence of not being able to land a front of jersey partner." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36vwtM5n3dmMVgNPycRBEHz/e97214d9-5b5f-4b13-9e7d-9b64bb39a406.jpg/r3_256_4998_3078_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg