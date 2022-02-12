life-style, books, country, bruce pascoe, bill gammage, margo neale, thames & hudson

Against the background of the 2019 bushfires, Country: Future Fire, Future Farming focuses on farming, land management, and cultivation methods of Aboriginal peoples, particularly those on Australia's east coast. Among its central assertions is that disasters like those of 2019 are not "natural", but instead a consequence of mismanagement, ignorance and negligence. Country is the latest entry in the First Knowledges series, edited by Margo Neale. It is the third book of the to-be hexology, which is aimed at furthering the discourse of reconciliation, not merely as a symbolic gesture at truth-telling, but promising the introduction of vital First Australian knowledge for the better stewardship of this continent. The series also features Design: Building on Country, and Songlines: The Power and Promise, and soon to feature Astronomy and Plants. This concise handbook is co-written by two significant voices in the growing attention to Indigenous methods in land management pre-1788: Bill Gammage, Australian historian and author of 2011's The Biggest Estate on Earth, which discusses historical accounts of extensive land management; and Bruce Pascoe, whose 2014 book Dark Emu, was incendiary in arguing that sophisticated methods of land use existed prior to colonisation, and combating persisting settler narratives. Rather than attempting an in-depth analysis, Gammage and Pascoe opt for a more approachable overview, providing case-studies, illustrative recommendations and commentary. Chapter 3, for example, provides convincing and remarkable examples of native plants fit for sustainable, commercial cultivation; envisioning production of Warrigal Greens and Cunjim Winyu in sync/synergising with local communities and natural cycles. Frequently however, the chapters take on a looser and more essayistic tone. Not a neutral, scientific, or empirically-styled book, Country is actively, emotively, and vehemently involved in the debates of its subject. Country has three essential theses. Firstly, that Indigenous land management was complex, sophisticated, and extremely fit for purpose. This thread of the book attacks the anachronistic suggestion of simple subsistence nomadism among the First Nations, consisting only of a one-sided relationship of knowledge of the landscape, rather than that purposeful cultivation. This involves a historical critique, and sees the invocation of explorers' accounts, colonial cartographies, and the relaying of persisting Indigenous knowledge and practices. One such myth which the book moves to bust is that the dense, thickly undergrown bushland we have come today to associate with "wild, native Australia" today is far from the landscape of 1788. In sections like these, Country vividly depicts the degradation of the continent, and presents a distressing picture of current uses of Australia's unique natural wonder. Secondly, the authors provide examples of certain Indigenous groups' management practices for their country. This extends to both titular subjects: "farming", in the cultivation of plants, animals, and other resources, and 'fire', and how this latter force was central in maintaining a synergistic relationship with the Australian continent. It emphasises the elaborate and careful methods by which groups tended and maintained their country, and frequently how these methods were admired by early colonists, though ultimately ignored or dismissed. Finally, the authors call for practical utility, and even urgency, of this ancient management knowledge today. The authors condemn a regime that ignores effective methods of land management devised by original inhabitants, in preference of destructive methods developed for a different continent - Asserting not just a moral, but a pragmatic imperative, to make right with persisting wisdom. Pascoe and Gammage make at times a quite contrasting pair. Gammage's chapters, though not lacking in advocacy, appear more in the formalistic tone of policy-making, academic analysis, or dissemination of information. Pascoe by contrast returns with vitriol and passion, penning chapters bursting with feeling. Occasionally, the more essayistic of some chapters can be felt to stray off message - wandering to far critical corners of the Anthropocene and its failings. Nevertheless, Country provides interesting, illustrative material and invigorating commentary in a relatively brief and approachable form. In an Australia increasingly set alight, whose soil erosion and salination are becoming issues of national significance, and whose ecological degradation in the form of extinctions is among the worst in the world, their appeal may be one hard to argue with.

