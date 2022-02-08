sport, brumbies, act brumbies, brumbies rugby, super rugby, super rugby pacific, super rugby covid, dan mckellar, james slipper

Test centurion James Slipper has re-signed with the ACT Brumbies until the end of 2023 with a burning desire to help Australia to a drought-breaking World Cup. The 32-year-old is widely regarded as one of the best props in world rugby, and is hunting his fourth World Cup squad selection as Dave Rennie's squad sets their sights on France next year. Slipper captained the Wallabies in the final Test of last year's Spring Tour and looms as a major piece in the plans of both Rennie and Brumbies coach Dan McKellar ahead of the looming Super Rugby Pacific season. "I have a strong desire to be part of a successful 2023 World Cup campaign with the Wallabies and I believe playing my rugby here in Australia will give me the best chance to do that," Slipper said. "I'd like to thank the Brumbies for giving me that opportunity and I'm excited to pull on the jersey again in the new Super Rugby Pacific competition." MORE RUGBY UNION McKellar says Slipper's leadership has been evident at Brumbies headquarters "since day one", where he forms a lethal front-row combination with Test-capped clubmates Allan Alaalatoa, Folau Fainga'a, Scott Sio, Connal McInerney and Lachie Lonergan. "There's no doubt he's one of the leading props in world rugby with his rare ability to start a Test match on both sides of the scrum," Rennie said. "Despite playing more than 100 Tests and nearly 150 Super Rugby games, he's constantly looking to improve and he's a got a real hunger to be successful and create a path for others to follow." Slipper's ability to play both loosehead and tighthead prop could be a crucial weapon for the Brumbies this year as clubs brace themselves for the possibility of COVID-19 outbreaks. Depth could be seriously tested should outbreaks occur within playing groups, and a proposal has been circulated that would allow clubs to draw from a pool of replacement players to plug gaps in squads impacted by COVID-19. Clubs will first dip into their own wider squads and academies. McKellar concedes some positions will be harder to fill than others, hoping clubs can avoid throwing youngsters to the wolves before they are ready. "It's a tricky one. Tighthead props of high quality don't grow on trees. Rugby is a different game to Big Bash where you can bring in club players, so hopefully we manage to avoid any sort of setbacks there. You don't want to be exposing players that aren't ready to play at a professional level," McKellar said. "It's pretty tough to go from playing against Tuggeranong Vikings to playing against the Crusaders as a front-rower. We've got a pool of players there [at the Brumbies] ... but you need a little bit of luck to make sure we're not taking high risks."

