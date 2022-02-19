life-style, books,

There have been several good scholarly books written about the White Australia Policy but, at long last, we now have a detailed analysis of the origins, evolution, human consequences and decline of the early policy's main mechanism: the dictation test. Australia's Dictation Test: The test it was a crime to fail, written by Michael Williams, details how the test was created under Section 3(a) of the Immigration (Restriction) Act of 1901 and could be administered to new arrivals in any European language, later changed to any prescribed language. Anyone who failed the test became a prohibited immigrant. Left to its own devices, the new Commonwealth of Australia might have adopted a more honest, overtly racist, immigration policy were it not for the intervention of the British Colonial Office which, as the author points out, "was determined to maintain cordial relations with 'non-whites', both in and outside the empire". The dictation test, with its nominal lack of racial referencing, was the perfect subterfuge, agreeable to Australia's nationalists and to the Colonial Office. Williams, an adjunct professor at Western Sydney University, has undertaken meticulous archival research into government policy and case files, showing how the inherent dishonesty of the mechanism resulted in a tangled web but one that was effective in its racist objectives. The dictation test was not applied to all new arrivals because its intention was to lawfully exclude racially undesirable immigrants. The Act provided for hefty fines against shipowners and ship masters for each prohibited immigrant they carried. Thus, the test was mostly used in the early years of federation because it wasn't long before the shipping companies simply stopped carrying Chinese and other "non-white" passengers who might seek permanent settlement in Australia. The Chinese were the main victims of the test and there are cases of individuals being tested in languages such as Greek and Dutch; it would be laughable were the human consequences not so damaging. The whole objective was to ensure failure by choosing a language that the newcomer would not know. Failure meant imprisonment followed by deportation. The test had to be at least 50 words. Here's a surviving example: "A hawk is the perfection of grace and power in the air. Force and speed are not however, the hawk's only means to a livelihood - power to rise high in the yielding air, power to strike home with the forceful talons, power to tear the flesh with its terrible beak". It would be difficult as a dictation test in English let alone German or Dutch, Italian or Greek. The book is part of publishing house Brill's "Chinese Overseas" series but the author also acknowledges the later non-racial political use of the test once the Chinese had been deterred from attempting any new permanent settlement in Australia. The most famous case is that of the Czech communist, Egon Kisch, who sought to attend the All-Australian Congress Against War and Fascism in 1934. He was a brilliant linguist, fluent in several European languages. The authorities, fearing that he might actually pass a test, resorted to testing him in an ancient form of Scots Gaelic. They located a police constable who happened to speak the highlander lingo and had him apply the dictation, which Kisch duly failed. However, a High Court appeal found in Kisch's favour on the basis that the particular form of Gaelic was not a European language in the meaning of the Act. The test was abolished in 1958 as part of an overhaul of the old Immigration Act which was replaced by the Migration Act 1958. In 1957, liberalisation occurred when the Menzies government allowed citizenship for "non-Europeans" with 15 years residence in Australia. Then in 1966, the Holt government announced that applications for migration would be accepted from well-qualified non-Europeans on the basis of their suitability as settlers, their ability to integrate readily and their possession of qualifications positively useful to Australia. The Whitlam government's passage of the Racial Discrimination Act in 1975 finally abolished any racial criterion in immigration policy. Australia's Dictation Test discusses the movement for change which included some brave members of the Chinese community along with senior academic and religious figures, university students, communists and businesspeople. The author concludes by pondering how much has actually changed: "While much in this history is long past ... the reality is that much also remains to haunt a modern Australia." Insofar as he uses the word "haunts", he has a point. After all, it is ghosts, the dead, that haunt, and the White Australia Policy is truly dead, supported only by the most extreme margins of the Right. Of Australia's overseas-born population of six million, a quarter - 1.5 million - are from places that would have seen them prohibited under the old policy. Australia's Dictation Test is a reminder as to the path we must never tread again, should we be so utterly foolish as to ever consider it.

