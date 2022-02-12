life-style, books, the anomaly, herve le tellier, michael joseph

The Anomaly by Hervé Le Tellier won the French 2020 Prix Goncourt and is now skilfully translated into English by Adriana Hunter. Le Tellier's novel had an initial print run in France of 12,500 copies but ultimately sold more than 1 million copies, making L'Anomalie only the second best-selling book in Goncourt's history (The other being Marguerite Duras' L'Amant in 1984). Le Tellier has said that he was "stunned " by the novel's success, which is now to be made into a TV series. Le Tellierm, the current President of Oulipo, an experimental writing group founded in the 1960s, has said that his novel could be termed a "scoubidou", an intentional knot tying, which Le Tellier imitates in narrative form. The Anomaly mixes numerous genres, with the three narrative sections taking their headers from the poetry of Raymond Queneau, the original co-founder of Oulipo. While it has many literary allusions and philosophical underpinnings, The Anomaly is an easy and intriguing, if not always cohesive, read. It begins in June 2021 when an Air France Paris-New York Boeing 787 flight hits violent turbulence and reports into JFK ground control. The only trouble is that the exact same plane with the same pilot, crew and passengers had landed three months earlier at JFK. The flight is directed to a military airbase as the authorities ponder what to do with a plane full of doppelgngers, let alone what to do with on the larger existential questions. Leading scientists and mathematicians provide a variety of possible explanations, including a manipulation of the space-time continuum. Le Tellier follows the impact of the double flight on a small number of the French and American passengers, who eventually, under controlled conditions, have to meet their doubles. What does a wife do who finds herself with two husbands or when a passenger on the second flight finds that his double has died in the interim? Former ANU philosopher David Chalmers, in his acclaimed new book, Reality, wonders whether we could be living in a computer simulation. The same question comes from Le Tellier, with one character reworking a Rolling Stones line: "I can't be no simulation, no, no no". Le Tellier speculates on the impact on global religions, "when seven billion human beings find out that they may not really exist". Ultimately, The Anomaly, doesn't quite know what it wants to be - a broad societal satire, a dark warning on the current path of humanity, especially on climate change, or an existential jeu d'esprit. In that latter context, it is appropriate that Le Tellier concludes with a calligram, a typographic device, the novel ending with a single letter. The simulation has concluded.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9gmjQxX8MpSQh6J68NHMnY/7e87aae6-0ec0-49c4-a779-3f8cb6677806.jpg/r0_779_1600_1683_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg