Ottawa and Canberra reel as one under protests

You could change "Ottawa" to "Canberra" in Canadian news reports and they would apply equally well. "Frustration in the nation's capital has been mounting since what some are calling an occupation of the downtown core began over a week ago," - that's Ottawa as described by The Toronto Star - but it could be Canberra. "Police have said they are concerned about how the convoy has attracted far-right and extremist elements." That's Ottawa again but the links with the far-right are also apparent in the Trump banners in Canberra's protest. "Complaints range from idling trucks that impede traffic and makeshift wooden structures in city parks to lost income and fears of harassment and even violence." Which one? It's actually the Canadian capital. In both cities, businesses have closed because of the protests. In Ottawa, a shopping centre shut. In Canberra, the King O'Malley's pub closed early on Saturday after a group of convoy protesters entered without masks. In both capitals, the strategy of the protesters has suddenly changed (you might think not coincidentally). Previously, the aim seemed to be simply to protest. Now, it seems to be to disrupt - why else target the airport in Canberra? It seems to be confined to predominantly white, English-speaking countries - even New Zealand. "All kinds of motor vehicles from trucks to cars and campervans are travelling the length of the country to meet in Wellington in protest against COVID-19 vaccine rules and public health measures," reports The New Zealand Herald. Of course, the protests aren't unfolding identically. The mayor of Ottawa has declared a state of emergency, though local media indicate that his pronouncement may be not much more than symbolic. But what is similar is that the authorities don't quite know how to deal with a lot of people determined to disrupt in an organised hit-and-run fashion. Protesters can be moved on, and arrested for any offences, but that doesn't get rid of the problem. The police in Australia, Canada and New Zealand are not used to dealing with mass disturbances. It's true that the New South Wales force did buy a water cannon after the Cronulla riots but it was then given to fire-fighters, unused. And anyway, water cannons would no doubt be far too excessive for the current disturbances. Wouldn't they?

