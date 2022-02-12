life-style, books, anna clark, making australian history, manning clark, vintage

Most disciplines of study quarrel with their own basic premises and judgments. Even geology, whose rules are actually written on tablets of stone, does that. As for psychology, its practitioners seem to engage in root-and-branch revisionism about the founding documents of Freud and Jung. Historians have indulged in sometimes petulant arguments about the most effective way to unlock the past. Can works of fiction provide insights into the times in which they were written? What is the scope of social history? How best might statistics be used? How best can inarticulate or dispossessed people, including women for much of history, be given back their voices? Anna Clark now offers "a history of Australian History" to make some sense of historiographical puzzles. She proposes to the reader a "ponderous (but, I hope, not circuitous) analysis of the structure, function and ethics of the discipline itself". "Ponderous" is altogether the wrong adjective to describe a work which is brisk, alert, curious and intelligent. In reviewing how Australians have tried to record their past, Clark assumes that "every work of history is an historical source in its own right". "History curates the past", Clark claims. "Curate" is an apt verb to suggest the filtering, balancing, sifting and weighing which goes into each serious work of history. As for the history books themselves, Clark sweetly notes that "old history textbooks are like cloth-bound time capsules". Readers may expect Clark to spend time discussing the so-called "history wars", our use of the term, "settlement"; the connotations of Australia Day; records of the frontier wars; and, critically, recognition in Australian histories of the fundamental importance of First Nations in Australian history. All those contentious issues are canvassed in Making Australian History. Nonetheless, Clark's approach is certainly not polemical. She writes in a calmer, more inquisitive manner, one designed to generate light rather than heat. Clark commences each chapter by exhuming and dissecting an historical record. These range from "a long time ago" (the Brewarrina fish traps) to commentary from Bill Gammage in 2011. The reader is invited not only to peruse old manuscripts but to consider a sandstone site on the Hawkesbury River, a folk ballad ("Moreton Bay"), a diary (Watkin Tench's) , the Hall of Memory at the War Memorial, a woman in a crinoline dress and the 1938 day of mourning. Clark is especially good on examining the establishment of public schools (free, secular and compulsory ones) and the didactic use of the ANZAC figure. The reader is always prompted to ask questions or follow up herself.

