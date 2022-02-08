Government House lights up for Queen's platinum jubilee

news, latest-news, government house, queen elizabeth

Government House has been illuminated purple to begin a year-long celebration of Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee. It joins Admiralty House in Sydney, along with other Australian buildings that have been illuminated, in the first of a series of events for the jubilee. "Her Majesty has a deep, genuine and warm connection to Australia and Australians. She is a symbol of our history, represents our modern links to the Commonwealth and is an exemplar of service and dedication - characteristics that are important to our national identity," Governor-General David Hurley says. "It is remarkable to think that 70 years ago, aged just 25, Her Majesty ascended to the throne and began her remarkable reign. It is a time to celebrate her service, commitment and passion for the people of Australia and the Commonwealth." There will be community events at Government House over the course of the year. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

