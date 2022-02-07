coronavirus, Scott Morrison, international borders, travel, COVID-19, border reopening, date, border closures, international travel

Australia's financially crippled tourism sector is breathing a sigh of relief, with inbound travelers now able to visit the country for the first time in nearly two years. Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday revealed double-vaccinated international tourists will now be able to enter Australia from February 21, sparking an end to mass border closures brought in at the beginning of the pandemic. Airlines, operators and a number of business groups have marked the announcement as a "watershed" moment for an industry brought to its knees from the implementation of COVID-19 restrictions. Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce said Australia is "back for business", flagging the major airline is currently reviewing its existing schedule to cope with a surge in demand in bookings. "There are a lot tourism operators in city centres and the regions that have been doing it really tough over the past couple of years and this will see more tourists come to their town, spend money and get local economies going again," Mr Joyce said. "There are also a lot of business travelers who will finally be able to be in the same room as their customers or local teams after almost two years apart. This means they can now book to come here with confidence." Flight Centre chief executive Graham Turner said the return of international visitors was a long-time coming, noting Australia is moving in step with countries like the US, UK and Canada in living with the virus. "I think you will see a really healthy comeback here as long as overseas tourists genuinely believe that the government's not going to reverse [it's decision] no matter what happens. Mr Turner also noted further support should be given to tourism businesses in ensuring they can remain open while the industry adjusts to welcoming back visitors. Overseas arrivals will need to adhere to each state and territory's capacity arrival limit and state-based quarantine rules. Unvaccinated visitors will still need to apply for a visa exemption. It is unclear if the reopening to the international market will prompt any change in the existing border settings of Western Australia. Mr Morrison said it would be up to state governments to change any of the existing arrangements for inbound international tourists. The decision to reopen the border was made following a meeting of the national security committee of cabinet ahead of the upcoming parliamentary sitting week. "Your visa is one thing, but your entry into Australia requires you also to be double-vaccinated," Mr Morrison said. Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said the tourism businesses would now have time to prepare for the border reopening. "We all understand that tourism in Australia has been dealt a tremendous blow through COVID-19," Ms Andrews said. "We will be welcoming back to Australia international tourists, and that is going to be such a welcome relief for many tourist providers all around Australia." International tourism generated more than $60 billion for the economy and supported over 600,000 jobs over the 2019 financial year. The Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry welcomed the reopening date, calling it a crucial step in normalising the economy again. "This decision will allow our flailing tourism sector to recover, saving businesses and saving livelihoods," ACCI chief executive Andrew McKellar said. "Given we are an export-oriented economy, our future prosperity is contingent on our international borders being open." Westpac chief executive Peter King also highlighted the return of international visitors would assist in fixing the significant skills shortage occurring within the labour market.

