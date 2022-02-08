news, latest-news, Canberra Raiders, Raiders NRL, Raiders trials, Ricky Stuart, Jarrod Croker, NRL fixtures

Ricky Stuart has challenged fringe Canberra Raiders to prove they can "make a difference" in the NRL, the threat of COVID-19 prompting the coach to describe the pre-season as the most serious of his career. The Raiders will play their first game of the year when they meet the Sydney Roosters at the end of next week before a clash against Manly on February 25. The lingering uncertainty and likely COVID-19 disruptions to the playing squad and a fresh start after failing to make the finals last year have added extra weight to the practice matches. Stuart will hold back most of his established first-graders in the game against the Roosters and then roll out a near full-strength squad for the last hitout before the opening round of the regular season. Halfback recruit Jamal Fogarty will get his chance against Manly, while Jarrod Croker's problematic knee continues to improve after off-season stem-cell surgery. "I'm definitely taking these trials a lot more serious than I have been probably the last however many years I've been coaching," Stuart said. "They're going to be real necessity for game time for some players, combinations and for me to see who's going to start game one. I've got to try to quickly find some combinations and see who's going to be the guy that's making that difference come game one." MORE CANBERRA SPORT The NRL is expected to meet this week to finalise plans to allow clubs to use players from outside their top 30 to ensure games go ahead even if contracted players test positive to COVID-19. All competitions are trying to navigate the new COVID normal, and pushing ahead with games despite positive cases in squads will ensure the NRL meets its broadcast deal requirements. "I've been a real fan on how the NRL have handled the unique and unprecedented ways we've had over the last two years. [They] kept the game alive," Stuart said. "We're a game for broadcasts, and it's important we do everything we possibly can as players and staff to accommodate the NRL where needed to make sure the game continues." For individual clubs that means ensuring depth is at an all-time high given the threat of several players being unavailable to regular injuries or coronavirus illnesses. "The younger boys that are training with us can all play football," Stuart said. "They've all got talent. It's now about handling the intensity of NRL football. "Giving them some trial time will give them a chance to showcase their abilities against other first grade players. I'm excited and I know they are I'm excited, these trials are going to be very beneficial." The Raiders were dealt a huge blow last week when promising outside back Harley Smith-Shields ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament. Stuart was planning to have Smith-Shields start in round one against the Cronulla Sharks on March 11. Instead, the 22-year-old will miss the entire season. Croker is on track to make his return after surgery to ease the pain in his knee, while Nick Cotric has slotted into the back line after a short-lived stint at Canterbury. "Jarrod's going really well. The stem-cell operation has certainly enabled him to put more load on his weekly efforts and the knee is coping," Stuart said. "Jarrod's welfare and health is the priority. He's doing a very good job and I know our medical team are very happy with him." NRL TRIALS February 18: Sydney Roosters v Canberra Raiders at Leichhardt Oval, 6pm. February 25: Manly Sea Eagles v Canberra Raiders at Central Coast Stadium, 6pm. NRL ROUND ONE March 11: Canberra Raiders v Cronulla Sharks at Canberra Stadium, 6pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/j2iwCiKfwhVWJky39Vsdpt/c30a345c-bf51-4b59-939a-fbc7177687ee.jpg/r3_256_4998_3078_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg