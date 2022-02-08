news, latest-news, canberra film sissy, canberra arts

Horror-satire film Sissy, filmed in Canberra in 2020, is set to premiere at the SXSW Film Festival in the USA next month. The film is one of five Australian feature films to be invited to the festival, known for its high calibre and diverse program. The film features Hannah Barlow - who co-wrote and co-directed the film with Kane Senes - Aisha Dee (The Bold Type), Emily De Margheriti, Daniel Monks, Yerin Ha and Lucy Barrett. The film follows Cecilia (Dee) who is invited to a friend's bachelorette weekend where she gets stuck in a cabin with her high school bully. Lead producers John De Margheriti, from AIE and DEMS Productions and Lisa Shaunessy, from Arcadia, formed Highway Films for the Sissy production. "We couldn't be more thrilled to premiere Sissy to an international audience at SXSW's renowned Midnighters Section," Shaunessy says. "It's a perfect festival home for the film and a testament to the hard-working Canberran film community, as well as the broader team from all over Australia to be premiering at such a prestigious global event. "The film is a thrill-a-minute and Arcadia distribution looks forward to opening the film for Australian audiences in cinemas later this year. We're also very grateful for the support of the ACT government, Screen Canberra and the local community." The SXSW Film Festival is on from March 11 to 19 in Austin, Texas. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hU74HdTxzzWB78D7znDAb9/3cc41fc9-e7a1-4c1f-b5b6-95d68e0f1e18.jpg/r531_0_3565_1714_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg