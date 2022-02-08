news, federal-politics, Scott Morrison, Anthony Albanese, election, covid-19

Optics are everything in modern politics. And there is one image that will be sought more than any other when Federal Parliament resumes on Tuesday. The manner in which Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce sits behind his Prime Minister Scott Morrison. He's the man the National leader called a "liar" and a "hypocrite" in a newly-revealed 2021 text message to former Coalition staffer Brittany Higgins. But as they both insist, they are OK now. Mr Morrison insists the relationship involving the two top politicians in the land is "completely transformed." That is quite a turnaround. Asked on Monday by The Canberra Times about how he can work with Mr Joyce, Mr Morrison said he'd addressed it and indicated everyone should just move on. With an election nigh and an opposition smelling blood, there is no chance of that. This week will be critically important in getting the government back on track. MORE NEWS: This is the last-chance saloon for the government's legislative agenda, the best backdrop for spruiking its achievements and the time to fine-tune next month's all-important election budget. But like last week when Mr Morrison tried to right the ship at the National Press Club and failed, the week is already getting away. It is only Tuesday. Under heavy COVID restrictions and with increasing vitriolic anti-vaccination protesters ready to knock at parliament's door, after outstaying their welcome around Canberra, government business still needs to happen. International borders are opening and the Defence Force is finally going to aged care homes, but the government's legislative agenda is looking awry. There are questions over the passage of Mr Morrison's signature religious discrimination bill, with at least one Coalition backbencher Bridget Archer threatening to cross the floor. Labor's support is not assured. The 2019 election promise of a federal integrity commission looks like it is about to be broken, but the Prime Minister appeared unable to admit it on Monday. Asked by The Canberra Times if the promise to establish a federal ICAC was a "non-core" promise and how he could explain breaking the promise to the Australian people, Mr Morrison said: "The term is not completed yet." Later asked if that meant the bill could be passed before the election, he said: "We'll see." But earlier, Attorney-General Michaelia Cash gave an interview to Nine newspapers that the government was focusing on religious discrimination and online trolls and had run out of time to fulfil the election pledge. Not a great look with integrity emerging as an important issue, especially in seats where Liberal moderates are fighting "teal" independent candidates. There's another chance for the Morrison government to get on the front foot again on Tuesday, but it is an area it usually bombs at: women. The presiding officers, the speaker and Senate president will deliver an apology and acknowledgement for those who've been assaulted, abused, bullied or harassed inside the parliament. It is part of the response to the report from Kate Jenkins' Independent Review of Parliamentary Workplaces which was established after the Higgins allegations came out almost a year ago. The government has to get this right. It is already a messy week, and potentially a disturbing one with the protesters, rounding out the near end of the 46th parliament. Spears are coming at the government from all angles - many of the government's own making.

