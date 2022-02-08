news, latest-news, curling, curling canberra, curling act

The Winter Olympics is poised to inspire the rise of curling in Canberra as the city awaits the outcome of the ACT government's final deliberations for a planned twin-sheet ice sports centre in Tuggeranong. Hours after announcing they were leaving the Winter Olympics early due to Tahli Gill's positive COVID-19 test, Australia's mixed doubles curlers have claimed two historic victories. Gill and partner Dean Hewitt earned Australian curling's maiden win by beating Switzerland 9-6 on Sunday, the victory coming after seven straight losses. The pair then won again later in the day, beating Canada, the defending champions, 10-8. Now their success is poised to have a knock-on effect in Canberra with curling poised to arrive in the capital amid a rise in ice sports' popularity. "We've been approached by a number of former international and national level curlers who have made the national capital their home, and who have not had any opportunities to throw a rock with the absence of organised curling in Canberra," ACT Ice Sports Federation president Tony Prescott said. MORE SPORT "We've reached out to the Australian Curling Federation to assist us with establishing a curling presence in Canberra in advance of the construction of a new twin-sheet ice sports centre - and it's no surprise they've jumped at the invitation. "With the creation and establishment of both an ACT Curling Association and the new ice sports centre in Tuggeranong, we would expect to see greater opportunities for Canberra to host a variety of curling events, from grass roots social competition right through to the elite level. "Even though this is curling where they throw rocks on the ice, we're most definitely not between a rock and a hard place on this one; with the new ice sports centre, curling is coming to Canberra." A long-awaited Olympic-standard ice sports facility is gradually coming closer in Canberra, and the venue would house the Canberra Brave Australian Ice Hockey League team. The ACT government in September 2020 selected Cruachan Investments Pty Ltd to build two Olympic-sized ice rinks with a combined spectator capacity of 2000 in Tuggeranong. The preferred site for the rink was to be on Rowland Rees Crescent in Greenway, which government officials claimed would ensure it is connected to public transport. "Expansion of curling into Canberra would see a huge boost not only for our Australian curlers but also lead to an increase in the number of people wishing to participate in the sport," ACF president Kim Forge said. "The Pacific-Asia region in particular has had an influx of new countries joining the World Curling Federation and adding a new association in the ACT to develop our great sport would strengthen Australia's competition and further grow our activities." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36vwtM5n3dmMVgNPycRBEHz/db1f8066-9f72-45e9-8a44-b0ca57c89ebb.jpg/r2_0_4236_2392_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg