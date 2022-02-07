news, latest-news,

The family of Kumanjayi Walker say they are "still hurting every day" as NT Police officer Zachary Rolfe's murder trial gets underway more than two years after the shooting. Rolfe, 30, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of the 19-year-old Warlpiri man in relation to his death which took place in the Aboriginal community of Yuendumu, around 300km from Alice Springs, in November 2019. He has also pleaded not guilty to the alternative charges of manslaughter and violent conduct causing death. Mr Walker died after being shot three times in the chest area by Rolfe who was arresting him with his partner. READ MORE: Rolfe arrived at the Darwin Supreme Court, alongside his parents, supporters and his legal team, on Monday morning for the first day of his trial, which has been delayed numerous times because of COVID-19. Speaking to media briefly on his way into court, he said he was "feeling very confident" about the outcome. "It's taken a while, trying to get started for over two years," Rolfe said. "Good it has finally started." Among his supporters was NT Police Association President Paul McCue, who told media he was eager to see the trial unfold and "ultimately see justice prevail." "We're very pleased to be underway today, it's been a long two years," Mr McCue said. "Nothing changes for us, we'll continue to provide ongoing support to Zach and his entire family." The family of Mr Walker was represented in court by Warlpiri Elders Ned Jampijinpa Hargraves and Lindsay Japangardi Williams. Speaking outside court after the trial was adjourned for the day, Mr Hardgraves said it had been a long time coming for the Mr Walker's and the Yuendumu community. "It's been two years. It's been two solid years, two months," he said. "We are still hurting...hurting every day." He asked that supporters respect the judicial process. "There are so [many] things that we can say, but let the court take over that." Mr Williams said the community had been in mourning since Mr Walker's death. "We have waited two years for this trial to take place and we have stayed in 'sorry business', that means we are still grieving the loss of our loved one Kumanjayi Walker who was taken away from us at a young age," he said. "Our community is still...wondering what's going to happen to our kids' future." During his opening address to the court, Crown prosecutor Philip Strickland SC said Rolfe fired his first shot 60 seconds after finding Mr Walker at a home in the community of about 800 on the evening of November 9. It hit the middle of Mr Walker's back but did not kill him and he continued to struggle with Rolfe's partner while holding a pair of scissors. Less than three seconds later, Rolfe fired two more shots into Mr Walker while he was on the ground with the other officer on top of him. "The crown case is the accused deliberately fired the three shots at Kumanjayi Walker," Mr Strickland said. He said the rapid discharge of shots was called a "double tap" in police circles and designed to inflict the maximum damage and was "not reasonable" because Mr Walker was "on the ground and restrained". "When the accused fired second and third shots, he intended to kill Kumanjayi Walker, or cause him serious harm." Earlier in the day, one of the largest jury pools called in the Territory was ushered into court before eight men and six women were selected as jurors. Two more jurors than usual were selected as a COVID-19 measure. The large pool was required due to the close links many of those involved in the trial have with the community and the expectation dozens would need to be excused. All the potential jurors were also warned they would be exposed to confronting material, with those who believed they would have difficulties told they could go. Due to COVID-19 protocols, the jury will only sit from 9.30am to 1.15pm each day, meaning the trial has been extended from three weeks to four. Mr Strickland will continue his opening address on Tuesday morning followed by an opening address by Rolfe's defence barrister David Edwardson QC.

