The Canberra Capitals are still seeking details on the incident that has left Casey Samuels preparing to face court and put her WNBL future in jeopardy. The Capitals development player has been stood down by the club following an incident at a licenced premises on the Gold Coast February 6. Samuels has a court hearing scheduled for February 21, in the meantime stood down by the Capitals from all games, training and promotional activities. WNBL and Capitals officials are reluctant to speak publicly as they await more detail regarding the incident, with the club's culture being questioned following a tumultuous campaign. "Samuels will not participate in any games, training or promotional activities during the stand-down period. The club will review its position following a court hearing scheduled for 21 February 2022," a Capitals statement said. MORE SPORT Samuels is understood to be disappointed in the events that transpired which mark another dark turn in the club's controversy-ridden campaign. The Capitals were at the centre of an integrity breach scandal which rocked the league in December, when coach Paul Goriss was banned for a month and referee Simon Cosier suspended for the entire season. Cosier had supplied Goriss with seven clips of a Sydney Flames pre-season scrimmage which was initially intended for referee education purposes, before the two sides met in round one - a game Canberra would win by three points despite trailing for the majority. An independent panel said the Capitals had gained no advantage before Basketball Australia lodged an appeal to drag the saga out further. An appeals tribunal on January 17 ruled the Capitals "obtained an actual advantage from the misconduct of its head coach Paul Goriss", before adjourning to hold a supplementary hearing on February 1. The tribunal unanimously decided "a reversal of the result should not be imposed as it would exceed that which is reasonably and proportionately required to punish the offences committed". Samuels will not play Canberra's next match, against the Southside Flyers in Canberra on February 17, and it is unclear if she will play again this season. Samuels had returned to the Gold Coast during the FIBA international window with the Capitals in the midst of a 10-day break from competition. It is understood she has remained in Queensland ahead of her court hearing. The 27-year-old came back to the Capitals as a development squad player this season, having initially made her WNBL debut with Canberra in the 2012-13 season. She returned to the club following an NBL1 North campaign with the Gold Coast Rollers, in which she averaged 18.61 points and 7.61 rebounds per game. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

