A man has died with COVID, taking the death toll in Canberra to 30. The man, who was in his 70s, is the second person in two days to die with COVID in Canberra. Meanwhile, the number of people in Canberra hospitals has decreased slightly. As of 8pm Monday, there were 55 people in hospital with COVID-19 , including one in intensive care and one requiring ventilation. In the previous day's report, there were 57 people in hospital, including two in intensive care and one requiring ventilation. The ACT also recorded another 495 cases of coronavirus in the 24 hours up to 8pm Monday. The new cases brings the total of active cases in the ACT to 2369, down on the 2406 reported on Monday. COVID numbers in the ACT had been on a steady decline since Friday, when the lowest number in a month was recorded, culminating in 299 new cases reported on Monday. ACT Health announced on Monday it would be winding back check-in requirements in the capital, with the Check In CBR app to be used in a limited number of venues, such as nightclubs and certain large events. It comes after a challenging week for ACT schools, in which three-quarters of public schools reported a case of COVID-19 on campus. NSW has recorded 9690 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm. There are 2068 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 132 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 2099 patients were being cared for with 137 in ICU. Of the new cases, 6810 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 2880 came from PCR testing. Victoria has recorded 9785 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours and sadly 20 people with COVID have died. Tasmania has recorded 601 new COVID-19 cases, an increase on daily numbers reported in recent days. There are 10 people being treated in hospital for the virus, a rise from Monday's figure of eight. One of them is in intensive care. Five people with the virus are in hospital for unrelated medical conditions, the state's health department says. Queensland recorded 12 virus deaths and 5178 new cases in the 24 hours to 6.30am on Tuesday. There are 663 patients in the state's public hospitals and 42 in private hospitals, with another 22 people in intensive care. Queensland has hit a 90 per cent double-vaccinated rate, but concerns remain about booster coverage for older people. More to come.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8WgcxeQ6swJGymJT6BMGEL/b894413e-c9e9-44d3-8c72-388bd34c1ab3.jpg/r1_558_5451_3637_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg