A first step has been taken to address bullying, sexual harassment and assault within the walls of the people's house, with a landmark apology and acknowledgment of victims delivered in both chambers of Federal Parliament, as well as a personal apology from Prime Minister Scott Morrison. A small group of abuse survivors watching the statement were overcome with emotion, including former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins who walked out of the House chamber while being comforted. "I am sorry. We are sorry. I am sorry to Ms Higgins for the terrible things that took place here," Mr Morrison told Parliament. "And the place that should have been a place of safety and contribution turned out to be a nightmare." Ms Higgins, Rachelle Miller, Josie Coles and Chelsey Potter, as well as former Kambala School student Chanel Contos, watched from the public gallery as guests of the independent member for Warringah, Zali Steggall. Parliament as a whole acknowledged their abuse as the first recommendation from Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins' review of the dangerous and harmful workplace culture inside Parliament House. Some MPs, senators and ministers were absent on Tuesday due to COVID, but the absences also notably included Education Minister Alan Tudge, who is on extended leave in the wake of renewed claims of emotional and physical abuse made against him by Ms Miller. He strenuously denies any wrongdoing. Parliament's presiding officers, Speaker Andrew Wallace and Senate President Slade Brockman, both made their own historic statements soon after formally opening proceedings for 2022. "Any bullying, sexual harassment and sexual assault is unacceptable and wrong. We say sorry," Mr Wallace said. "Every workplace should be safe and respectful. This place and its members are committed to bringing about lasting and meaningful change to both culture and practice within our workplaces. "We have failed to provide this in the past. We today declare our personal and collective commitment to make the changes required. We will aspire, as we should, to set the standard for the nation." Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, Labor leader Anthony Albanese, Greens leader Adam Bandt and Ms Steggall also spoke in support of the statement and directly to victims. "You have torn through a silence that has acted as the life-support system for the most odious of status quos. To describe your experiences is to relive them," Mr Albanese said. "I say to everyone who took part, that took a level of courage that you should never have needed to show. But you did. And we thank you for it. "Most importantly, we are sorry. We are committing to change." The Morrison government announced measures on Friday to address some of the Jenkins review's 28 recommendations. Among them, a new multi-party leadership taskforce has been formed to oversee the implementation of all recommendations, and legislation has been flagged to make sure people employed under the Members of Parliament Staff Act [the MOP(S) Act] are covered by the Fair Work Act as well as age and disability discrimination laws. The legislation would also aim to amend the MOP(S) Act to make it clear that a member or senator must abide by the Work Health and Safety Act 2011 in their role as an employer of staff.

