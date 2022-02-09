news, latest-news,

Our pick of what's happening in Canberra this weekend. Cielle Montgomery and James Church are Montgomery Church - a duo that blends acoustic folk, Americana and bluegrass influences. Montgomery Church's debut album, In the Shadow of the Mountain, earned them two nominations in the Golden Guitar Awards. And now they're back with their highly anticipated follow-up, Where The Quiet Can Hide. The duo launches it at The Street this weekend. Friday, 7.30pm. The Street. Tickets are $32 from thestreet.org.au. Bring in the sights, smells, tastes and sounds of Greece when an agora comes to the National Museum of Australia. Much more than a market, the agora was the centre of athletic, social, spiritual and political life in Ancient Greece. Taste delicious food, browse market stalls, join a debate or enjoy some music and dance performances. As evening closes in, enjoy the Cellar Door Market. Saturday, 90-minute sessions from 10.30am to 4.30pm. Free but bookings at nma.gov.au. The Cellar Door Market runs from 1.30pm to 4.30pm. Tickets are $15 for adults, free for children, from nma.gov.au. Three of Australia's best-loved performers are coming together in one show. Noeline Brown (The Naked Vicar Show), Max Gillies (The Gillies Report) and John Wood (Blue Heelers) join forces in Mono, the brand new classic comedy by Angus FitzSimons (Senior Moments). It sees nine comic characters brought to life through hysterical monologues in 90 minutes of wit, fun and laughter. Saturday, 2pm and 8pm. Canberra Theatre Centre. Tickets from $69 from canberratheatrecentre.com.au. The Lifeline Canberra Bookfair is celebrating its 50th anniversary by hosting the biggest book fair ever. There will be a wide range of fiction and non-fiction books, including rare books and collectables, children's books, textbooks and foreign language books. The fair will also feature find magazines and pamphlets, sheet music, comics, maps and atlases, talking books, records and CDs, DVDs, games and jigsaws. Friday from 9am to 6pm, Saturday from 9am to 4pm and Sunday, 9am to 4pm. Exhibition Park. Entry by gold coin donation. King Curly releases its latest album, Songs, this weekend. Featuring Steve Appel, Steve Grieve and Johnny Graffham, the album was largely recorded live as this trio, and each track is accompanied by homemade lockdown video clips. Over 15 years this chiefly acoustic ensemble has been capturing the hearts of music lovers while remaining virtually unknown to commercial airwaves. Saturday, 7pm. Smith's Alternative. Tickets are $35 from smithsalternative.com.au.

