Tuggeranong Arts Centre sets off the 2022 program with three exhibitions that explore the impacts on creative practice of the COVID pandemic. Contemporary practitioners span the mediums of photography, ceramics and poetry. The narrative of these exhibitions explore self-reflective themes of sanctuary and escape, urban isolation and historical painting traditions. Here, art is made from walking meditations, diarised inscriptions on ceramic vessels and photographed as a history interrupted. Memento Vivere: Remember to Live presents 13 new photographic works by Queensland artist Christina Lowry. With a luxurious tonality echoing the 17th-century tradition of Dutch still life, Lowry's works are sumptuous, drawing from the likes of Willem Kalf's brooding domestic silences and Rachel Ruysch's exquisite, tempestuous florals. Lowry "paints" her photographs with light that shapes the darkness. Our eyes relish the rich floral sprays, a handmade clay pipe, an ornately stemmed goblet and the sheen of a sleeping Panda snail. Together, these delicate objects create a series of immersive and mercurial tableaux. The clarity of detail seem glassless in their historical veracity. The juncture happens when we notice the black latex gloves, the white mask and the roll of toilet paper that emerge through the beguiling chiaroscuro. A strange new language narrated our experience of the pandemic and ricochets in the titles. We read about "Flatten the Curve", "Travel Restrictions", "Stop the Spread" and "Social Distancing'". Lowry draws comparisons to the Dutch Golden Age when artists painted still-life amidst an endemic of the Bubonic plague in 1665. We can almost hear the historical echo except that the voices today are TV anchors who tally the number of deaths and infections. Lowry's subversions are quiet. She foregrounds ideas through composition, and conscious editing. She omits "toilet paper" and "glove" in the list of items in titles such as Still Life with Skull and Pipe. Lowry notes that her aims are not for a technical hyperrealism but a softness. It is reminiscent of Mary Jacobus who relays Wordsworth; and that the words of poetry are "weighed in the balance of feeling, and not measured by the space which they occupy upon paper". The medium of photography then is somewhat of an irony as despite the forensic historical accuracy in Lowry's work, it is less about a factual documentation and more of an evocation of atmosphere through the senses. It is reminiscent of John Berger's discussion of "the paradox of painting [which] invites the spectator into it's room to look at the world beyond". We are both observing the picture in front of us and lost within in it. The naturalist's mind as well as the artistic eye is evident in Lowry's work as she describes her entomological collection of delicately rehydrated insects and her hand-raised Monarch butterflies fed fat on milkweed. Freedom Day shows a decadent floral display with silk worms, Morning Glory flowers and tumbling cocoons. Lowry is a storyteller, telling us a fable that appears to be from the past which is in fact our present, much like the allegories coded into vanitas paintings of the 17th century. Everyday moments are enchanting for Lowry as she describes finding a fallen beetle, stopped dead on the ground with wings still open - fallen in the fatigue of flight. Lowry lovingly couples her intense sense of wonder in the natural world with a pointed socio-political commentary. The sharp messages of the titles are folded in the beauty of these images like an iron fist in a velvet glove. Emma Crocker and Elspeth Rowell experienced the lockdowns in a share house as young students who began making experimental ceramic forms. With the lack of access to kilns during the lockdowns, their process evolved to making larger forms with a focus on the greenware phase - that first long period of drying before kiln firing to which they applied underglazes. As young, contemporary practitioners who sit outside of traditional pottery circles, they were searching for agency as two flatmates living together in lockdown in Canberra. Crocker's works show enlarged goblets in china blues and skewed checkerboard patterns that play with perceptions of surface and depth. She describes the checkerboard pattern on her vessel Spinifex as "warped whilst being inherently controlled, mirroring what we've all been living with for the past two years". Rowell's works use text and sgraffito, scratched into the leather-hard surface of the clay with a sharp needle. Drawing inspiration from the likes of Grayson Perry, Rowell describes consciously making traditional form ware that is politely indecent. Lidded pots show everyday happenings, from fingered sex to diarised entries. We read the jottings from phone conversations - the number for the national mental health helpline, Centrelink ticket IDs, automated messages - "insufficient funds", and short one-sided texts: "Love you." "F**k you." Crocker describes how the works became imbued with "the demeanour of the house" as they became larger unsteady structures that expressed an increasing sense of uncertainty. James Farley and Lachlan Brown's collaborative project, Walking in Isolation, is a self-published book turned exhibition. It is a collaboration between photography (Farley) and poetry (Brown) of two neighbours who walked the same paths on the bush reserve of Willans Hill on Wiradjuri land, Wagga Wagga. "It seems we walk the same paths up on the hill but never meet in person ... [we] explore the space that can exist between images and text made in and about a specific place and time," writes Farley. The black and white photographs depict things seemingly forgotten, a car wheel with a clump of grass, winding fire trails edged with littered gum leaves, cut rock faces and an empty swing set. The mood is reminiscent of Gerhard Richter's Apfelbume (Apple Trees) (1987) based on blurred landscape photographs. There is a sense of alienation, of "psychic anaesthesia" and although Richter moves further into abstraction, Farley's images coupled with Brown's words seem to "empty landscape of its pastoral associations by successive de-realisations". These "de-realisations" emerge as feelings of dislocation despite the collaboration being so firmly based in a shared place. Brown's lucid words are reminiscent of the tired irony of failed audio on Zoom calls, capturing the surreal duality of our location in the limbo of virtual and physical landscapes where "if people mute themselves, the rocks will cry out". These three exhibitions hold a common thread of interiority that reflect how our domestic spaces changed, becoming both a sanctuary and a trap.

