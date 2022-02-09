news, latest-news,

Throughout the years, Paul Kelly has always enjoyed bringing his tours to Canberra. It's always been a chance for the singer to get out and explore the capital take in the latest exhibitions at the institutions. But with Wednesday's announcement of the singer's upcoming Canberra show, Kelly said this time around, he may not be able to see much of the capital beyond the inside of Llewellyn Hall due to COVID. And this doesn't just apply to Canberra, but every other location on the 37-date tour. "We're all really looking forward to playing again," Kelly said. "But there's a certain anxiety there because we're going to be travelling around all of us, going to different places and interacting with people and house crews wherever we go and COVID is out there. "So we'll be doing our best to keep safe and keep everyone else safe, where we're going. But there's not much you can do about it. "It just won't be as freewheeling as it was previously. I don't think we'll be spending too much time seeing people after the show or things like that." Kelly is set to bring his On The Road Again east coast tour to Llewellyn Hall next month after the singer added the Canberra date to the schedule on Wednesday. Originally kicking off in July last year, the second half of the tour was postponed due to the pandemic. It was a move that proved lucky for Canberrans, however, as this second leg of the tour brings with it three new shows - including the March 11 show at Llewelyn Hall. It's a tour that will be mostly played in theatres - a style of performance that Kelly said gives audiences a wider range of material to expect. READ MORE: "What I like about playing in theatres is that you can do a greater range of songs," he said. "We can do some songs that are really quite an atmospheric as well as playing loud noisy ones as well. Theatres are good like that because audiences are attentive and are there to listen so you can do the full range. "The show that we play depends on the venue. So if we're playing in a pub, or a big club where it's noisy and people are drinking and they're standing, you play more of an upbeat set. If you're playing at a festival, you play a different set." Paul Kelly will be at Llewellyn Hall on March 11. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Monday from Ticketek.

