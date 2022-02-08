news, latest-news, anti-vaxx

For the ninth straight day, anti-vaccination protesters lined the footpath outside Parliament House, calling for Prime Minister Scott Morrison to hear their demands. The heavy police presence was prepared for a crowd of up to 3000 but only a smaller contingent showed up. Estimated to be a couple hundred, they chanted: "stop the mandate", "sack them all", "no vaccine passports" and "save our children". Self-professed leader of the convey, former Qantas pilot Graham Hood, addressed the gathering and called for unity over division. READ MORE: Suspended NSW paramedic John Larter, who launched a Supreme Court challenge to the NSW Public Health Order over mandates to all NSW Health employees in November, also spoke. "Today is going to be the day that Scott Morrison hopefully reverses these mandates and opens up our borders," Mr Larter said. Inside, however, the Prime Minister was apologising to the survivors of sexual assault, harassment and workplace bullying within Australia's Parliament House. The protestors did meet with a some MPs - Independent Bob Katter, Queensland Senator Gerard Rennick who said he'd pass their list of demands to the PM and United Australia Party leader Craig Kelly who signed some protestors into his office for further discussions. Towards the back of the anti-vaccination protest were refugee protesters from an Afghan minority group known as Hazara. Many of them wore masks and some were not aware the convoy would also be on the lawn outside Parliament.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/163350922/e269989f-9af8-40ed-b6a9-945642931949.jpg/r10_218_4245_2611_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg