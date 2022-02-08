news, latest-news,

Three people have been taken to hospital in stable conditions after a three-car car crash in Chisholm on Tuesday afternoon. ACT Emergency Services Agency said the incident occurred southbound on Isabella Drive near the intersection of Benham Street, near the Chisholm Fire Station. Isabella Drive was closed southbound between Hambridge Crescent and Benham Street, but has been reopened. Motorists were advised to avoid the area and take alternate routes on Tuesday evening. IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8WgcxeQ6swJGymJT6BMGEL/1cdb3380-3bf7-4aef-8ac6-57e1d8981b54.jpg/r12_195_4168_2543_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg