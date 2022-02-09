coronavirus,

The ACT has recorded three deaths in three days after a man in his 90s died with the virus. There are 54 people in hospital with COVID-19 as of 8pm Tuesday, and four in intensive care. One person is being ventilated. There were 55 people in hospital in Tuesday's report, with one in intensive care and requiring ventilation. The ACT has recorded 475 new cases of COVID-19 for the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday as numbers remain below 500. Among the new cases is ACT Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee. Ms Lee received her positive result on Tuesday evening and will miss the first Legislative Assembly sitting week of the year. Her two-year-old daughter also has COVID. The new case numbers bring the total of active cases in the ACT to 2365, down on the 2369 reported on Tuesday. READ MORE: The pandemic death toll is now at 31. The cases were diagnosed from 281 PCR tests and 194 rapid tests. The number of ACT residents aged 12 and over who are fully vaccinated remains at 98.6 per cent. A total of 57.2 per cent of people have received their booster with 74.5 per cent of children aged 5-11 vaccinated with a single dose. Meanwhile, Canberra Health Services is calling on kids aged between five and 11 who are yet to receive their first COVID vaccine dose to dress up as their favourite superheroes and come down to the AIS Arena between 9am and 5pm on February 12. "Superhero Day" is part of a campaign to lift vaccination rates among ACT children. NSW has recorded 10,312 new COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths. The highest daily case number since January 4, 2022. There are 1906 people in hospital with the virus, with 132 requiring intensive care. The state's population aged 16 years and over is now 94.1 per cent double-vaccinated, while 44.8 per cent have had their third dose. MORE COVID-19 NEWS: Children aged between 12 and 15 years are 78.7 per cent double vaccinated with 43.6 per cent of kids aged five to 11 jabbed with their first dose. Victoria has recorded 21 deaths and 9908 new COVID-19 cases. The new infections include 3627 from PCR tests and 6281 from rapid antigen tests. It brings the total number of active cases in the state to 57,022. The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 in Victoria stands at 542 with 71 people in intensive care, and 27 on a ventilator.

