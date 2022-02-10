Times Past: February 10, 1989

news, history, Canberra history, Times Past

Controversy surrounded a building in Civic on this day in 1989, as engineers were divided as to whether it could collapse without warning or not. Some 350 public servants had been evacuated from the Silverton building on Rudd Street following a consulting engineer's assessment that it might collapse at any moment. The report, written by Professor Campbell-Allen of Sydney, stated that severe concrete cracking around the main support columns created a risk of shear-compression failure. "This form of failure, if it occurs, is sudden and violent, and there is no warning of when it might occur," Professor Campbell-Allen said. The building owner requested further consultation from Mr Ken Murtagh of Bond, James, Lapon & Murtagh, who said that most buildings in Canberra had comparable cracks. "An academic coming from Sydney would view the structure and cracks possibly with some lack of familiarity with the Canberra situation," he said. "It should be realised that all concrete structures must crack in order for the reinforcement to work." Despite this assessment, the building was approved for demolition in 1994, and demolished in 1995. See: https://trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/12983477

