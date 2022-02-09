news, act-politics,

ACT Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the first Legislative Assembly sitting week of the year. Ms Lee received her positive result on Tuesday evening and her two-year-old daughter also has COVID. "I woke up with a very sore throat this morning and took myself off for a PCR test. Unfortunately my result has come back positive and I will be isolating for seven days," Ms Lee posted on Facebook. "The Canberra Liberals team and my office will of course be continuing to advocate for our community but I will be lying low over the next few days to recover and to help my daughter recover." Meanwhile, the ACT has recorded three deaths in three days after a man in his 90s died with the virus. There are 54 people in hospital with COVID-19 as of 8pm Tuesday, and four in intensive care. One person is being ventilated. There were 55 people in hospital in Tuesday's report, with one in intensive care and requiring ventilation. Ms Lee's Liberal colleague Mark Parton also tested positive to COVID last month. Almost one month later he is still experiencing side effects from his infection. "COVID day 23. The brain fog and the overwhelming tiredness doesn't leave me. I've conceded that this is my new normal. Had to leave work at lunchtime yesterday and just sleep. It's marginally better today," Mr Parton posted on Twitter on the weekend. Greens member and Minister for Disability, Justice Health and Mental Health Emma Davidson also tested positive for COVID last month. READ MORE: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

