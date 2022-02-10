news, latest-news,

A 13-year-old girl previously reported missing has been found safe and well. The girl had not been seen or heard from since Monday. ACT Policing thanked the community for their help. READ ALSO: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DaHt57RjVSvtvCBUgFzTWj/403853d5-0fad-4d1e-b36c-468ddc4e8694.jpg/r2_485_4740_3162_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg