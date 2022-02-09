news, latest-news,

Canberra United's goalkeeper Keeley Richards is undergoing knee surgery and will be sidelined for the rest of the season, promoting 17-year-old Chloe Lincoln into the number-one spot. Richards suffered a knee injury during a save in the first half against the Newcastle Jets, before she was subbed off late into the second and replaced by Lincoln. The substitution marked the Canberra United Academy product's ALW debut, coming into the match 3-1 down at the 73rd minute before the side clawed their way back to a 3-3 draw. The exact injury Richards has suffered, which requires surgery, remains under wraps but will keep her out for the last three weeks of the A-League Women's season. MORE IN CANBERRA SPORT United head coach Vicki Linton praised Lincoln's performance against the Jets and was confident heading into Friday's Wellington Phoenix match. "Keeley has sustained an injury that is requiring surgery. She is having surgery today [Wednesday], and that will take her out of the next three weeks," Linton said. "We were obviously going to support her, but it all happened a bit suddenly yesterday [Tuesday]. And what it means is that we will be promoting Cristina Esposito as an injury replacement up into the squad. "She's been someone that in my time here, so last season and this season has been in the training squad, has worked exceptionally hard. Loves the club, would do anything for the club and has been so selfless in these last two seasons. So this is bittersweet for her in some ways, but, definitely deserving the opportunity to come into the squad." Esposito played for Belconnen United FC in last season's NPLW, where she kept nine clean sheets across 15 games. The news comes days out from United chasing their first win of the season against Wellington at Viking Park, and before they kickstart their run of six games in 22 days to round out the season. Despite being winless after eight matches, Linton said it was not dire straits just yet. "I don't think anything's dire straits, I don't think that's kind of on the cards. We have six games left, which is nearly half the season. So it's a good opportunity," she said. "We're still playing as professionals, and with pride in the jersey and so that's why it's never never lost. And so I believe that you will continue to see that ethos and that culture coming through. I think you can see it on the field. I think that's the result of it. And so that's why I don't think it's dire straits." US-import Chelsee Washington, fresh of scoring her first ALW goal last week, agreed with Linton. The 24-year-old said the 3-3 comeback was stressful but the never die attitude was strong. "From what I've heard this is just part of being in Canberra, we like to wait till the last 10 minutes. I'm just as stressed as you guys are, so don't ask me why we do it. But ... I think it just shows great spirit from the girls and kind of that never die attitude that we have," she said. "I've been really blessed to be a part of a team where we actually really live up to what we say and that's 'United always'. I've really felt like this group have stuck by each other through pretty much anything that's been thrown at us, so the morale is always good. I think that's something we can always count on regardless of the results."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5E9aiwEpmxaHU7wKAB7bK/d73ace00-5904-4d8c-8adf-6fb0bb1ab772.jpg/r10_258_4290_2676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg