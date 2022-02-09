news, federal-politics, Grace Tame, Brittany Higgins, Scott Morrison, Anthony Albanese, women, national press club

Brittany Higgins and Grace Tame spoke of new politics and real cultural change on Wednesday, while still decrying the status quo. After the bruising, re-traumatising year both women have had in being abuse advocates in the current political climate, Ms Higgins sadly said, "Too little has changed." It seems so true inside the people's house just up on the hill from the National Press Club on the same day. The brutal contest between two men, Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese, was laid bare in a frustrating but telling question time. After needling on women and on leaked text messages for more than an hour, Labor got to the Prime Minister. They got him to yell. And it was an interesting challenge. "The Leader of the Opposition wants to have a character contest with me, Mr Speaker, bring it on!" Mr Morrison shouted. Oh the howls that erupted! Mr Albanese and the opposition benches accepted the challenge, and likewise goaded, "bring it!" Then, staring. And Mr Albanese was heard telling Mr Morrison: "aww poor baby." MORE NEWS Taking a step back, Federal Parliament sitting right now was never going to be a positive for the Morrison government. It is something rather for the government to endure. Nevertheless, the government led by Josh Frydenberg and Peter Dutton has been trying to hit the Labor leader on character all week. Carrying the spears for the Prime Minister while raising their own profiles, the Treasurer and Defence Minister have been talking all possible ties to the Greens and unions and going all in a hit-list of ALP tax spectres. "A leader of the Labor party has stood for a carbon tax, Mr Speaker, has stood for a mining tax, has advocated a congestion tax, Mr Speaker, who advocated for higher superannuation taxes, higher income taxes, a housing tax, a retirees tax and a tax on family businesses," Mr Frydenberg told parliament. "But most damning of it all, the Leader of the Opposition and leader of the Labor party advocating for death duties, Mr Speaker! Death duties!" Labor says the death duties claim is rubbish and was rubbish at the last election, and we know from former Tony Abbott Chief of Staff Peta Credlin there never was a "carbon tax", but the government hopes all of this will stick with voters. While Labor gets a win by getting to the Prime Minister, it is a battle win not the war. Character has emerged as a main battle ground of the 2022 political contest, but it is sad too that it has come to this. Politics is viewed so poorly at the moment and the spectacle of the leaked text messages regarding the Prime Minister's character has not helped. Ms Tame had many things to say at the National Press Club. Some were difficult to hear, one was a bombshell, but she felt they had to be said. "Politicians, like all individuals, are fallible, human. And although we, the people, elect them as per the institution of democracy to be our leaders, our examples, it is ultimately up to them what they choose to be examples of," the former Australian of the Year said. "Whether they respect the privilege and purpose of this power or whether they abuse it at our expense. They may either be constructive or destructive, but every single one of them is, inarguably, replaceable. Like me." Politics as usual is on notice. Bring it on.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128375134/f6d761d2-2a5d-4726-ab61-a06a59a4688b.jpg/r11_257_4989_3069_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg