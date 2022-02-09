news, latest-news, Goulburn, Lake Bathurst, drug bust

Five people are fronting court today following their arrest and charge over a $55 million cannabis seizure near Goulburn. In May 2020, officers from the Hume Police District established Strike Force Croze to investigate the large-scale cultivation of cannabis throughout the local area. Following extensive investigations, strike force detectives executed a search warrant at a rural property at Lumley Road, Lake Bathurst, from 9am Tuesday. Local detectives were assisted throughout the operation by PolAir, the Rural Crime Prevention Team, the State Crime Command's Drug and Firearms Squad and specialist forensic police. A large-scale cannabis cultivation set-up was allegedly located, with poly tunnels and hydroponic equipment. During the search of the property, police said they seized over 20,900 cannabis plants, with an estimated potential street value of $55 million. Five people - four men aged 27, 50, 52 and 54 and a 59-year-old woman - were arrested and taken to Goulburn Police Station. READ MORE: They were charged with one count each of cultivate prohibited plant (commercial quantity - cannabis - serious indictable offence). All were refused bail to appear in Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday. Investigators are working with the Department of Home Affairs regarding the visa status of the group. All the plants were certified by an agronomist and have since been destroyed. Investigations under Strike Force Croze are continuing. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FkT3ZusFw5YrTvZCipmLUF/865d241f-6a14-44b2-bb8b-cf45bcf6e983.JPG/r35_361_2725_1881_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg