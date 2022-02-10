What is Canberra's most romantic suburb?

news, latest-news,

Is Canberra's most romantic suburb Red Hill, with its lookout and sunsets? Yarralumla with its lakeside walks? Fyshwick with its ... No, it's not Fyshwick. In the lead up to Valentine's Day on Monday, Australia's largest online retailer of delivered flowers and gifts has released data unveiling the five most romantic postcodes in the ACT. National retailer Roses Only identified the swoon-worthy suburbs by looking at the number of orders for long-stemmed red roses over the past two years. Roses Only CEO Kelly Taggart revealed the surprising winner. "Based on our sales, we found the most romantic suburb in the ACT is Barton, followed closely by Canberra, Phillip, Gungahlin and Belconnen," Ms Taggart said. Barton. Home of the romantic office block. But makes sense if romantics are sending roses to their Valentine at work. And seeing this year, Valentine's Day falls on a Monday, anyone sending flowers is being advised to get their orders in with their favourite florist before the weekend.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32suSVsqH3pdw6NJyh92X9D/1bef8e60-fbdf-4bbf-8f75-9aaecd0a0ad7.jpg/r0_280_5508_3392_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg