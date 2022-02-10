Discrimination in the name of somebody's god is not on

comment,

The redrafted Religious Discrimination Bill discriminates against individuals in the name of someone else's deities. It does not eliminate discrimination based on sexuality or gender identity; it enables it ... when done in the name of one's religion. Both Jesus and Pope Francis teach about loving one's neighbour and not judging lest we are judged. Didn't Jesus teach about the prodigal son, the importance of welcoming the child into the family, and embracing the child upon their return? Pope Francis has said: "If a person is gay and seeks God and has goodwill, who am I to judge him?" [2013] and "Homosexual people have a right to be in a family. They are children of God ... Nobody should be thrown out or be made miserable over it." [2020] Is it "love" when a young person is excluded or expelled from school for being different? Are we "judgment-free" when asserting we can remain but others must leave for their differences? If those differences don't force us to change our beliefs, why should it even matter? Our laws should protect us all equally, no matter who we are, whom we love, or what we believe. It's imperative to ensure the human rights of LGBTIQ+ and transgender students, teachers, and all people are protected fully, whether in schools, hospitals, or any venue. The Religious Discrimination Bill legalises the opposite ... in the name of someone's God. We must not let this bill become law. I graduated from Kingsgrove North High School in 1978. It is a school that has recently been criticised for its current gender balance. During my years at KNHS we had gay students and, I believe, some gay teachers. Some were popular, some not. It didn't seem to harm our school's religious ethos. At least two of our year went on to become clergy. Our year also provided the altar boys at the service for five of our students who died that year. Most students graduated with the religious convictions of their families intact. Two of our gay students went on to greatly contribute to our Australian way of life. What good a law to allow some private (but still government-funded) schools to discriminate on religious grounds will achieve is beyond my understanding. As far as I know, in the New Testament, Jesus didn't spend very much time worrying about who or how you loved, other than to love God. I expect that the students of KNHS of 2022 and beyond will get on quite well, without any new law to protect them from the realisation that LGBTQI families, teachers and students are also God's children. That is unless the proponents of this bill would like to identify the other God who created LGBTQI people? There should be no room in a civil society for religious bigotry to raise its ugly head. The Religious Discrimination Bill is the legislative equivalent of the return of the Spanish Inquisition. Malice and hatred will be unleashed and given sustenance to destroy lives and inflict misery on the most vulnerable. Let those of faith keep their beliefs to themselves. They should not be foisting their beliefs and practices on those who do not share, and have no desire to share, their views. History is littered with the consequences of bigotry. The time has come to say enough is enough, and ensure our civil society remains civil. I'm puzzled as to why the government is persisting with legislation that, whatever its outcome, will still divide those with religious convictions and cause bemusement among those with none. What's particularly puzzling in this 21st century is that while we applaud the astounding growth of knowledge though science across all aspects of our lives, many still demand governments' legal endorsement for the fictional instructions of an unprovable supreme being. Actually, I should say "beings", because believers of different beliefs can't agree on even whether there is one god or many. Each is sincere in their certainty that theirs, and theirs alone, is the "one true faith". It seems like an oxymoron to me. On an Australian government information TV ad about what vaccinations are needed for those entering Australia is the quote: "Australia has announced the reopening of its borders to vaccinated tourists and other visa-holders for the first time in almost two years." The Prime Minister has said: "If you're double-vaccinated, we look forward to welcoming you back". Double-vaccinated? I saw Dr Kerry Chant on the 6pm news almost begging all Australians to have the third (booster) shot. Accompanying her comment was a report that only 44 per cent had had it so far. So, within the Rubik's-Cube COVID-19 situation, why do non-Australian visitors have a lesser obligation to protect all in this country? The government has urged us to get our third vaccine to help control Omicron, which is prevalent. In contrast to that, our Prime Minister has announced that double-vaccinated tourists will soon be able to enter Australia. Shouldn't these tourists also have to have received their third vaccine before they are allowed to visit Australia? Otherwise we could well have a sharp increase in cases of Omicron. Some consistency in policy would be a welcome change. I have some questions for Vivien Arnold, (Letters, February 9) who equates a driver's licence to a vaccine certificate. A drivers' licence acknowledges that I have passed a test that shows I am qualified to safely drive on the road. Does a vaccine certificate show me to be healthy and not infectious? Safe to move around freely in the community? Does it prove that I can't catch COVID-19 and put pressure on the health system? That I can't pass COVID-19 on to anyone else? From what I have seen in media reports and government information, the answer to all these questions is "no". So, Vivien Arnold, you should look out for a more fitting comparison. All of the very few anti-vaxxers I know have had the family pets vaccinated. Some have had their children vaccinated, solely to obtain the financial benefit from the government for doing so. Some will go to music festivals and will pop anything in their mouth to enhance their evening. Supporting micro pharma as opposed to big pharma, I guess. Living in our society is a privilege. With privilege comes obligations. When you forgo those obligations you are penalised. We have prisons full of people who have had their privileges removed, due to those people not fulfilling their civic responsibilities. Anti-vaxxers should not be incarcerated, but they should lose some of the privileges enjoyed by people who have fulfilled their civic obligations. I actually pity them. It won't just be "bombshell texts", John Sandilands (Letters, February 9). In this phoney season ahead of the formal declaration of (electoral) war, we can look forward to a diet of leaks and good-news announcements. We've already been treated to announcements re funding for the reef, koalas and the ABC. Stay tuned for leaks, ahead of announcements, about the magnanimous granting of visas and return to Biloela of the Murugappan family. Moderates in at-risk LNP seats will get the opportunity to leak that news and claim credit. With all this slow leaking going on, the 2022 election may well be dubbed the prostate election. On a news segment, I heard a politician stating: "The people who know the Prime Minister the most, trust him the least." This mantra has been picked up by those who seek to turn the tide of public opinion against him. Despite the states imposing many of the mandates, there are protesters in Canberra trying to attack the PM on this issue. I believe he is a good man; a man of integrity and compassion. He could have accepted the resignation of Joyce, but instead chose to show clemency. Mr Joyce has stated that the more he got to know Mr Morrison, the more he trusted and admired him. This is the complete opposite of the statement made by that politician on the news broadcast. I call on all Australians to show support for our Prime Minister, and to be grateful and proud of all that he has done to keep us safe. On seeing the Winter Olympics' luge event, I couldn't contemplate a more foolhardy activity. Then I saw the luge doubles. I agree with at least one other commentator that until we get a third flagpole on the Harbour Bridge, all we need is the NSW and the Aboriginal flag. Both were here before the Federation of Australia. Have our cricketers succeeded so well because of Mr Langer or in spite of him? Is his persona all-important? Australian cricket needs spin on the pitch, not during press conferences. We also need winners, not whingers. Bring back Langer and get rid of the old, loud players who are past their use-by date. Every time I drive past the Australian War Memorial construction site, I remember those veterans who are in aged care. Someone suggested the Holocaust and treatment of Jewish people in World War II should be taught more widely in school. Shouldn't children also be taught about the terrible treatment of Aboriginal people, the cruelty to Australian men and women in Japanese prison camps, and the brutal treatment of convicts by who, in chains, Australia as we know it was built? Due to COVID-19, can we ask that the protesters work from home? If you want to know the character of a person, see if they're prepared to undergo a minor inconvenience to save the life of a stranger. I agree with everything Mike Hutchinson (Letters, February 9) said. The Queen is obviously settling matters ahead of the end of her reign. What would make the Queen a champion for me would be if she would publicly state that it was time for Australia to become a republic after her death. That would be a nice parting gesture from the monarch. Moving around the ACT as my work dictates, I have witnessed the conduct - and especially the appearance - of many of the noisy groups visiting our city. I note many are powerful advocates of the message "Anti-vacs", which I assume means they reject equipment that keeps floors and other surfaces clean. I've just heard Scomo saying people came here from all around the world to escape religious persecution. That's the first I've heard of that particular historical narrative. Is our Prime Minister so excited that he's forgotten for a minute that he's not the American President?

