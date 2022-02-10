video,

The first day of Canberra's Chilli Festival took place on Saturday, February 5 at Gold Creek's Federation Square. Chilli lovers could visit an array of different stalls, and, if they dared, enter some eye-watering chilli challenges.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150735669/c4908dcb-a771-4728-953f-746d28c3db0a.jpg/r0_163_4256_2568_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg