Meteors await final schedule to finish Covid summer

The Meteors are facing a frantic finish to their domestic campaign with Cricket Australia set to condense the remaining schedule into a month-long period from February 22. CA will next week release the final fixtures for the season, and is expected to stage several carnival-type weekends where teams will play multiple matches. Based on the original draw, the Meteors still need to play seven matches before March 25, which is the date of this year's final. Their heavy loss to the NSW Breakers on January 6 remains the Meteors' only completed fixture to date. A day-night practice match against the Breakers at Phillip Oval will be played next Thursday before the Meteors' Women's National Cricket League season is expected to resume the following week. "Most the girls are pretty raring to go, but in saying that as well we haven't had the best prep," Meteors run machine Katie Mack said. "Before Christmas most of our team had to go into isolation because it was back with the close contact stuff. Then we had Christmas, New Year's, and we came back and everyone got Covid. A lot of training was disrupted. "It'll be nice to play [NSW] again in a practice match and maybe try and just score a few more runs and play a little bit better [than the Jan 6 match]. MORE CANBERRA SPORT Mack linked up with the Australia A team two weeks ago, playing in all three wins over England A at Phillip Oval. She would've joined the A squad sooner in Adelaide, were it not for an untimely bout of Covid just days after her selection. "I'm still a bit disappointed I couldn't make it for the first half so I was left feeling like I wanted a little bit more, but it was a good experience anyway," Mack said. "I had a couple of days where I had pretty bad fever and fatigue and I just stayed in bed. And mild cold symptoms for a couple of days. Nothing that would've stopped me from doing anything two years ago. "It was probably a bit of disappointment, a bit of Covid, a bit of being stuck in the house."

