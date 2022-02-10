ACT sexual abuse law change welcome

comment, editorial,

The ACT government's decision to rebrand the law covering the sexual abuse of children is much, much more than an exercise in semantics. Under the change, foreshadowed by the Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury on Tuesday, the act of "maintaining a sexual relationship with a child" will now be described as "persistent sexual abuse of a child or a young person under special care". The reform follows strong advocacy over an extended period by 2021 Australian of the Year Grace Tame. Ms Tame gave a shout out of appreciation to the ACT for making the call during her joint National Press Club appearance with Brittany Higgins on Wednesday afternoon. She noted that the Tasmanian government had already responded to her advocacy on the issue. Apparently the only hold outs are South Australia, Queensland and the Northern Territory. Ms Tame, and others, are concerned the existing wording implies the sexual abuse of a child can be mutually consensual. This, given the power imbalance between a child and an adult, and the well documented practice of "grooming" by child sex abusers, is absurd and offensive. Or, as Mr Rattenbury put it: "Grace [has] very powerfully made the point that a relationship sounds like something that's consented to, it normalises it ... she talks very strongly about the fact it diminishes the true nature of the offence". The crime is committed by the adult; the victim should not - and must not - be put into a position where they are told they have been complicit in often violent, degrading, and terrible acts that rob them of their childhood and leave them scarred and damaged for the rest of their lives. While Wednesday's National Press Club address, during which Ms Tame and Ms Higgins detailed their experiences over the past year and their concerns that not enough was being done to protect children and women against sexual abuse and assault, overshadowed the ACT announcement it also highlighted its significance. During the time since Ms Tame was named Australian of the Year and Ms Higgins went public with the allegation that she had been raped by a colleague inside Australian Parliament House after a work function the two women have emerged as powerful advocates for their respective causes. They share much common ground. Both told the press club audience, which greeted them them with standing ovations the like of which no politician has ever received, that the government's Religious Discrimination Bill fell well short of protecting the rights of gay and transgender young people. "Why does one group of people [individuals of faith] have more of a right to be themselves than another?" Ms Tame asked. Given the lack of widespread community support for, or even interest, in the Religious Discrimination Bill the government's determination to prioritise this in the last parliamentary sitting before the next federal election is mystery. There is much more interest, for example, in the introduction of a federal anti-corruption body, a can the Coalition has been studiously kicking down the road since long before the 2019 poll. One can only assume the PM has made this decision because of the need to keep his government's hard right and religiously conservative "rump" in his corner at a time when his government is under extreme pressure and open dissent would surely be fatal. Mr Morrison's biggest concern, as Ms Tame pithily pointed out on Wednesday, is the protection of his own position, power and influence. Everything else plays second fiddle to that.

