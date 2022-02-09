sport, brumbies, Super W, Brumbies, Ashleigh Hewson, Veteran, Wallaroos, Dan Hawke

The only thing Ashleigh Hewson knows better than rugby union are the monotonous contours of the Hume and Federal highways. She's been making the journey from Sydney to Canberra at least twice a week, after joining the Brumbies for the 2022 Super W season in a massive coup for the club. A Wallaroos legend and two-time Super W winning captain with the NSW Waratahs, the 42-year-old brings endless experience to Daniel Hawke's developing squad and will play with her new teammates for the first time on Saturday in a trial against the Melbourne Rebels in Albury. Brumbies veteran Louise Burrows, who played alongside Hewson at the Wallaroos a decade ago, encouraged her old mate to come down and train with the club before Christmas. Since then she's made the trip at every opportunity, despite the logistical impediment and juggling a full-time job. MORE CANBERRA SPORT "It's been a bit tough going, I'm actually on the Federal Highway now travelling down but so far it's all been very much worth it," Hewson said. "I've flown down a couple of times which takes a bit out of the pocket but it's good for my body at 42 to be able to just fly down and not be in a car for a six-hour round trip. "It's just an amazing feeling amongst the girls, and a really good mix of some really good young talent. I saw an opportunity not only for me to play alongside some really close mates but an opportunity to mentor some of those younger girls and guide them through." Hewson's signing caps a stunning comeback for the veteran flyhalf, who hasn't pulled on a Super W jersey since the 2019 Super W final where she led the Waratahs to a second-straight title. She took 2020 off for a physical and mental reset, before returning to the field last year with Gordon in the Sydney club competition. "I had a bit of a tough time in 2017 with a hamstring injury and not being able to play a lot of minutes at the 2017 World Cup," Hewson said. "I came back and those couple of years of Super W were a bit hard on my body and I don't think I ever fully recovered. It was probably more mentally fatiguing for me, that was the reason why I needed a little bit of space and time off. I'm just loving it again. I feel like I'm 20 years old again. "I do look at my role now as someone to mentor those younger players because there's so much talent coming through. "I have a deep respect and love for the game. We're rivaling the NRLW and the AFLW now. I'd really like to see rugby up there in the spotlight with those two codes."

