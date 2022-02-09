Cobargo Show and rodeo this weekend

news, latest-news,

The 123rd annual Cobargo show is on this Saturday and Sunday "back stronger than ever". The South Coast community deserves to have some fun after the devastating bushfires of 2019-20 and the continuing impact of the pandemic. The show is open 8.30am to 10.45pm both days , with everything from lawn mower racing to sideshow alley to all the agricultural displays. The rodeo is also on. If you can't make it on the weekend, Friday is family night with free entry ahead of its official start on Saturday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32suSVsqH3pdw6NJyh92X9D/6f2474c1-9572-424f-97f8-bcbc020b1ff5.jpg/r0_221_517_513_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg