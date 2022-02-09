Five-bedroom home in Harrison sets suburb record with first $2 million-plus sale

news, latest-news,

A five-bedroom home in Harrison sold under the virtual hammer for $2.15 million and set a record for the suburb, and marked its first $2 million sale. The residence at 1 Drummer Street went to auction on Sunday and attracted 15 registered bidders, selling agent Jess Smith of Stone Gungahlin said. "Interest throughout the campaign was incredible, and - come auction day - we had six parties who actively participated," she said. "The first bid was very strong and knocked other bidders out." On 730 square metres of land, the property was purchased by the vendors in 2015 for $1,185,000. "When they bought the house, at the time, it was the highest sale in Harrison," Ms Smith said. "So, I did know coming into this sale that it had the potential to exceed that expectation and the previous suburb record." Government records show Harrison's previous suburb record was set by the house at 1 Steep Street when it sold for $1.75 million in 2020. The latest sale surpassed that by $400,000. "A lot of neighbours regard this home as one of the most incredible properties in the suburb," Ms Smith added. Ms Smith attributed the sale to the property's functionality and "its luxe feel". "The home was immaculately built and has a flair and elegance that you don't often see in Gungahlin," she said. "A lot of high-end luxurious properties often lack either space, storage or practicality for kids. This home has that all in spades ... it's super family-friendly." The eventual buyers were a local Harrison family who'd been on the hunt for some time. The auction was held online, which Ms Smith said they would implement permanently at Stone Gungahlin amid the ongoing pandemic. "Consumers just feel more comfortable bidding from their home; the safety of it. So, this is something that we'll continue doing for the foreseeable future," she said. According to the Domain House Price Report for the December quarter, Harrison's median house price was $920,000, up 47.2 per cent year-on-year.

