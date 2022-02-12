whats-on, movies, Wymwood: Apocalypse, film, movies

I'm not sure that being one of the most pirated films in the world is a distinction many filmmakers would be proud of. For brothers Tristan and Kiah Roache-Turner, their 2014 ultra-low-budget Aussie zombie film Wyrmwood: Road of the Dead disrupted traditional release patterns the film industry likes to follow. Hitting cinemas for a single day of awareness-raising sessions prior to an online release on, appropriately, Friday the 13th, their film found its audience and many of the cinemas that booked the single screening were still playing it weeks later. Film industry newspaper Variety glowingly reviewed it as an "energetically executed bloodbath" that was "sure to make a big impression", and that positive publicity also drew unwanted news headlines for being more pirated than the big-budget Hollywood films in cinemas at the time. The savvy and entrepreneurial Roache-Turner brothers have parlayed this awareness into a sequel, making an infinitely better-funded and rollicking great little film in Wyrmwood: Apocalypse, now in cinemas. Something of a mashing together of the best parts of the Mad Max franchise with George Romero, Wyrmwood: Apocalypse exists in a future world where the survivors who haven't been turned into zombies are able to harvest the undead as an energy source. Wyrmwood: Apocalypse is as violent as you might imagine, gun-toting figures firing throughout at an army of zombies, but with the recent tragedy of a firearm killing a crew-member on the New Mexico set of Alec Baldwin's film Rust, I'm keen to talk to director Kiah Roache-Turner about how you make a film safely with firearms. "Growing up wanting to be an action film director, I always knew that I wanted to make films with a lot of guns," says Roache-Turner, "but as soon as I made films I realised you didn't need to use blanks which, I think, slow everything down, are incredibly dangerous and don't even look that good on screen. "Having the actor pretend to fire, flashing a little light at exactly the same time and adding the post production of the effect looks about fifty times better so I never understood why people continue to fire blanks." On Roache-Turner's Dural set, filming on the family farm of one of the film's crew also kept their production safe during one of the early COVID waves. "We booked out the local caravan park just down the road," Roache-Turner says, "and we shot the film in our own little COVID bubble." After a lifetime of absorbing horror films and with two zombie films under his belt, Roache-Turner considers himself a "zombie specialist" and developed his own unique choreography for his walking dead. "My brother and I have worked on this movement so we can jump in front of a hoard [of performers] and I'll explain that our zombie is like a meth addict being electrocuted from behind," he explains. Reviews for the original 2014 film acknowledged the film didn't take itself too seriously, and their new production enjoys a role for Bondi Hipster Nicholas Boshier in the comic relief role of "The Surgeon", as well as crafting a serious and unrecognisable zombie role for Canberra funnyman and Umbilical Brother David Collins. Roache-Turner says the secret to success as a director is to hire talented crew. Australian filmmakers are known internationally for genre films, which is to say low-budget filmmaking, and one of the real talents behind the Roache-Turner brothers' film is production designer Esther Rosenberg. Always inventive, her sets look as expensive as the much better-funded productions saturating the undead market like The Walking Dead, the Train to Bhusan zombie films or the series All of Us Are Dead. "I've worked on enough commercials ... and made enough short films now that I know how to deliver information quickly," Roache-Turner says, "but also I know how to get out of the way and let somebody shine." Wyrmwood: Apocalypse is now in cinemas.

