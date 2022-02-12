news, federal-politics, David Pocock, Zali Steggall, independents, Greens, ACT, Senate, election, Zed Seselja

Zali Steggall took on and defeated Tony Abbott as an independent in the Sydney seat of Warringah, now she is helping another former elite sports star in his bid to knock over a prominent Liberal parliamentarian, ACT Senator Zed Seselja. Ms Steggall's support for former Wallabies captain and independent Senate candidate David Pocock comes as progressive federal election candidates in the ACT are urged to work together in a bid to unseat the major parties in the territory's Senate race. The Greens are urging the campaigns to work together but, as The Canberra Times has confirmed, there are no formal talks under way or planned. Regardless, Senator Seselja says calls for an alliance against him are no surprise and he is not taking any vote for granted. For Mr Pocock, independence is essential. "I am not aligned with the Greens, with any other independent candidate or indeed either of the major parties," he declared. "I am offering the people of the ACT a completely new and different choice, one that is balanced and truly represents their views." While also strongly backing independent ACT candidate Kim Rubenstein, the Winter Olympian and now federal MP is helping Mr Pocock. "For me, David Pocock in the Senate would be a vital voice to ensure good outcomes," Ms Steggall told The Canberra Times. "I know Rex Patrick is committed for South Australia. Jacqui Lambie is strong, not quite as strong on climate but strong for Tasmania and I think it would be great to see a strong voice for the ACT in David." Alongside his sporting achievements, Mr Pocock is a long-time environmental and social justice activist and is standing for election on a platform of climate action, integrity and territory rights. He is making the leap into politics amid a switch away from major parties, but he is up against history. The ACT has returned one Labor and one Liberal senator at every election since 1975. Ms Steggall had dinner with Mr Pocock this week in Canberra. "I am offering my personal support in the sense of the personal experience of what it is like to leave a career and launch yourself into politics," she explained. "What does it take? How organised do you have to be? The fundraising, the volunteers, organising the forums, the policy platform, the messaging. "At the end of the day, there's no point in standing for good things or doing good work if people don't know about you because you have to let people know, so being a good communicator is incredibly important." Mr Pocock, who has been building a campaign team and is in the process of registering a David Pocock party to secure above-the-line ballot voting, appreciates Ms Steggall's experience and advice. "I've enjoyed catching up with Zali and, given her work ethic and powerful advocacy for her community, I really appreciate her support," he said. "The major parties have a huge amount of resources and machinery behind them. It's a David versus Goliath scenario." The Greens, who are running academic and former public servant Tjanara Goreng Goreng top of the senate ticket, are suggesting they and the campaign teams of Mr Pocock and Professor Kim Rubenstein work together to unseat Senator Seselja, who has represented the ACT since 2013. "We've got very, very similar platforms, not identical at all, but very, very similar platforms of the Greens and David Pocock and Kim Rubenstein," Greens candidate for Canberra Tim Hollo said on Friday. "And if we cooperate and work together and suggest to voters that they preference each other, then I think there's a very, very good chance that somebody will knock off Zed Seselja who really does not represent the views of most Canberrans." The Canberra Times has spoken to all three campaign teams and confirmed there are no formal talks on preferences or other cooperation planned or under way. "I'm not surprised by the Greens calling for an alliance with the independent candidates," Senator Seselja said. "They are all the same. Whether it's the Greens, or other extreme Green-style independents such as David Pocock, they're all cut from the same cloth. "There are plenty of Canberrans who do not support Extinction Rebellion extreme Green policies, who do not support the crippling our national security by cutting the defence budget in half or decriminalising hard drugs like ice and heroin - and I am going to continue to stand up for those Canberrans." Senator Seselja has criticised Mr Pocock for getting arrested at a 2014 environmental protest, but he hit back at his rival describing him as "out of touch" on mainstream climate views. Ms Steggall says the best advice she can give Mr Pocock is just be himself. "I think he has to be true to himself. I mean, at the end of the day, that's what being an independent is about," she said.

