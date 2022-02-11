Times Past: February 11, 1993

news, history, Canberra history, Times Past

A pledge to send male judges and magistrates "back to school" was one of many commitments Paul Keating announced would come into effect if the Labor Party were to win the upcoming election, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1993. The new pledges were revealed as Keating publicly condemned a South Australian judge who made comments during a sexual-assault case which condoned violence from a man towards his wife. The judge said during the trial: "There is, of course, nothing wrong with a husband - faced with his wife's initial refusal to engage in intercourse - in attempting to persuade her to change her mind and that may involve a measure of rougher than usual handling." Keating said he would implement courses for magistrates and judges, and revealed a national inquiry would be established to ensure women's equality in courts, as well as a national hotline be set up for victims of domestic violence. He also committed a re-elected ALP to providing $1 million to women's organisations and a study into women's health. These announcements were made to an audience of about 1000 guests, mostly women. As Keating announced the measures being taken to ensure equality for women before the law he was met with enthusiastic applause. "It's back to school for magistrates and judges," he said. "To help them identify prejudices that might impact on their judicial conduct towards women." See: https://trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/13961643

