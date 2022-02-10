Big market day at Goodwin Village Farrer

news, latest-news,

Put this one in your diary - Goodwin Village Farrer is having a big market day in its grounds from 10am to 1.30pm on Saturday, March 5. There will be a display of veteran, vintage and classic cars, some dating back to 1910, as well as a display of telephones from the 1880s onwards. There will also be plenty of stalls including items such as furniture, antiques, collectibles, jewellery and pictures, much of which has been donated by the residents as they downsized before moving to Goodwin. Also a sausage sizzle, cakes, preserves, pre-loved clothes, art supplies, children's items, plants, books, CDs and more. The funds raised will go towards the Dementia Australia Research Foundation and Farrer Primary School as well as the residents' committee.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32suSVsqH3pdw6NJyh92X9D/ef60912b-dd99-444c-8822-c733e56d2089.jpg/r0_343_3300_2207_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg