news, latest-news,

Hayley Jensen's show at the Canberra Southern Cross Club in Phillip on Sunday is a homecoming in more ways than one. The former Canberra girl is excited to be performing in her home town and also to be returning to where the latest phase of her career started. "The Southern Cross Club is where I launched my debut album, Note to Self, in 2007, so that's 15 years ago. I've played there once since, with the Superstars of Country show, but this is the first time I've come back to do my own album launch, so I've come full circle," she said. On Thursday night in Sydney, she started her biggest tour so far, the Breakin' Hearts Album Launch Tour, taking in 11 shows up and down the eastern seaboard. To say she is excited to be back on stage after all the interruptions of COVID, is an understatement. "I can't believe it," she said. "I've kind of held off being excited about it until the next couple of days, because there's been so many stops and starts with this tour. You know, we've rehearsed and it's all ready to go and then it has to be pulled at the last minute," she said. "To finally know this is all going to happen, it's wonderful." The Breakin' Hearts Album Launch Tour will be one of the first times Hayley's trademark powerhouse vocals and catchy lyrics will be heard live since the October release of her number one Breakin' Hearts album, which she describes as "a little bit edgy, borderline country and pop". "There is just nothing like that connection you get with the audience," she said. "I'm kind of glad the shows were pushed back from the album launch a little bit because it means it's given people enough time to hear it and get familiar with the songs. There's nothing like having a crowd sing your lyrics back to you. It's like magic when you're there and everyone is experiencing the same thing." In the crowd for sure on Sunday will be her mum and mum's partner, who live near Canberra. "They'll absolutely be there and bring tribes of people," she said. And opening the show will be Canberra singer and Hayley's good friend Amber Nichols aka LIV LI. Hayley will also be performing a duet with Canberra up and coming country artist Stewart Barton. "It's going to be fun," Hayley said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32suSVsqH3pdw6NJyh92X9D/cd93c2bc-08eb-47af-874d-30e935f13c94.jpg/r0_461_2298_1759_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg