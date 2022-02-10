life-style, life, sound therapy, wellness, psychoacoustics, Endel

Have you heard the latest about sound therapy? I see what you did there. Heard about it. Tell me more. I'm all ears. The wellness world has long been into ancient auditory healing techniques: sound baths, chanting, and various other good vibrations. Now we've moved onto psychoacoustics. Psychoacoustics. Great band name. It's what happens when science meets sound therapy. Psychoacoustics studies the ways in which our brains interpret different sounds; what emotions or actions those sounds elicit, and the potential for personalising these. Instead of simply listening to generic relaxing music, you'll be able to design your own individual "soundscape" tailored to alter your specific mental and physical state at that exact moment. Something tells me there's tech involved. Of course. The digital world is all over it. Endel creates "personalized, adaptive soundscapes to reduce stress, improve sleep, and boost productivity." All backed by neuroscience, of course. And who is Endel? A tech start-up "democratising wellness by making AI powered mindfulness accessible to all". Wasn't mindfulness always accessible to all? I love the way these tech companies commodify things that are freely available and then sell them back to us at a premium. Sounds like digital bottled water to me. C'mon you old cynic, Give Endel a chance. They've created a very cool sleep soundscape in collaboration with the artist Grimes. It adapts in real-time to your location, the weather and light. And when you play soundscapes on the Endel app, you can programme them to respond to your biometrics, too. That is clever. So soundscapes can make you sleep. What else? Pretty much anything, according to the boffins and musicians at Brain.fm, another tech crew who make the slightly sinister sounding promise that their users can "control their mental state on demand". The last person who promised me that is currently serving 12 years for supplying an illegal substance. Thankfully Brain.fm is fully legal, but it sounds seriously mindboggling. Their patented, science-backed "functional music" has the power to engage your neurons in coordinated activity. It's a digital Pied Piper for your brain cells. The music actually tells your brain cells what to do? Yup. It'll make them boost your creativity, focus and productivity. It's not a suggestion, it's a command. Suddenly, Madonna's Get Into the Groove seems so primitive.

