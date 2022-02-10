news, crime,

ACT Policing is seeking the driver of a Black Mercedes-Benz G-Class Wagon believed to have been at a crash on Flemington Road. On February 6, between 1am and 1.30am, police responded to calls that a Mitsubishi Triton had rolled and crashed into a tram line. A G-Class Wagon was in the area, and its driver stopped to provide assistance before leaving the scene. The collision occurred near EPIC. The two men trapped in the rolled vehicle were transported to hospital. The Triton driver allegedly produced a blood alcohol level over the legal limit. READ ALSO: Police are seeking the driver of the Mercedes Benz, any witnesses to the collision, and anyone with any information about people at the scene after the collision, to come forward to assist with the investigation. Anyone who can assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote 7029740. Information can be provided anonymously. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DaHt57RjVSvtvCBUgFzTWj/27a363dd-0a73-4778-a7bf-e92c0c858c2a.jpg/r13_378_4248_2771_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg