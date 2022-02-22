news, latest-news, Ruthless, musical

Some theatre kids will do anything to become a star. Anything. At. All. In Ruthless! The Musical, Tina Denmark is supposed to be an eight-year-old triple-threat - able to sing, dance and act. But it turns out she's really a quadruple threat, as anyone who gets in her way soon discovers. Jessy Heath, who plays Tina, says the show is a madcap comedy about people doing appalling things to become successful. "The show is quite absurd," she says. It's a musical that uses specific tropes and spoofs other musicals - among them the "big lady" shows Gypsy and Mame - and movies like the classic comedy-drama of backstage backstabbing All About Eve and the killer-child-nature-or-nurture tale The Bad Seed. The 1992 off-Broadway show - with music by Marvin Laird and book and lyrics by Joel Paley and an all-female cast - is being presented by Echo Theatre and is directed by Jordan Best. When pushy agent Sylvia St Croix (Dee Farnell) encourages Tina to audition for her school play, Pippi in Tahiti, The Musical - with Astrid Lindgren's character Pippi Longstocking transported to an exotic location - the kid doesn't need to be told twice. But Tina is devastated when the show's writer-director, teacher and frustrated actress Miss Myrna Thorn (Tracy Noble) passes her over in favour of rival Louise Lerman (Eryn Marshall), for reasons that have nothing to do with talent. Tina is relegated to being Louise's understudy but manages to engineer things so that she gets the role she's coveted. On opening night, critic Lita Encore (Janie Lawson) turns up to review the show. And from there, things just get more twisted and bizarre. Jenna Roberts, who plays Tina's mother Judy, is performing in her first musical since 2018. "It's a joy - I'd almost forgotten how much I enjoy it. It's great to be back," she says. She was she soon reminded how demanding musicals are: "You're singing, while acting, while dancing and interacting with other people on stage." Although she's played straight roles in the interim - including the title role in Dr Frankenstein, also directed by Best - more recently theatre has been subordinated to motherhood. She and her husband Dave Evans - who met while playing the leads in a 2011 production of Oklahoma! - have a two-year-old daughter who has, so far, shown no signs of behaving like Tina. But that difference is not surprising. Roberts, who has a doctorate and works in biosecurity, is in no way a "1950s housewife" like her character Judy. "Tina walks all over her," Roberts says. Although Judy adores her daughter and wants the girl to have a normal childhood, Tina has her own ideas. And with Judy's husband Frederic mysteriously absent ("Judy has no idea what her husband does or what he looks like"), it seems as though nothing and nobody can thwart Tina's ambitions. While her character might seem to be a stereotype, Roberts says, "As the story goes on, Judy finds out a few things about her past ... She changes quite a bit by the end of the show." Heath, a Sydneysider who studied musical theatre at the Victorian College of the Arts, is making her ACT region debut as Tina. Her previous shows include Company and The Drowsy Chaperone and she's enjoying the new experience of working with Echo. "What I love so much about doing theatre is the collaboration of it," she says. "That sort of absolutely narcissistic thing is , at least in my experience, quite rare for the most part. So far my experience in theatre has not been Ruthless! Give it a few years." Ruthless! is on at the Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre from February 24 to March 12, various dates and times. Suitable for ages 13+. theq.net.au..

