The 2022 Sports and Recreation Expo is being held on Friday from 3pm to 7pm at Holt Oval, at the corner of Starke Street and and Hardwick Crescent, showcasing to kids and their parents everything from table tennis to Bollywood dancing. At the expo, local clubs will give out information about their sport or activity and also register kids for their winter programs. It is also a chance for kids to come and try sports or activities they have never participated in before. The event is free but register first at eventbrite.com.au This event is managed by Northside Community Service in collaboration with Capital Region Community Services.

