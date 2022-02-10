Anti-vaccination protesters march through Civic

coronavirus,

Anti-vaccination mandate protesters, who have congregated in Canberra from around Australia, marched through the capital's city centre on Thursday afternoon. A few hundred protesters walked from Glebe Park up Bunda Street, going through city walk, past King O'Malleys and back to Glebe Park. They were seen holding Australian, red ensign and Eureka stockade flags. This latest march follows news that the Exhibition Park campers will be kicked out by police from Friday, as the showgrounds prepare for the Canberra Show. Convoy to Canberra protesters have continued to call for more demonstrators to join them at EPIC, where they are legally camping. ACT Policing said on Thursday that advice issued earlier in the week still stands. "Protest activity is expected to increase in the coming days," ACT police said on Monday. "Protest action may happen with little to no notice. "Anyone moving across Canberra should allow for extra time due to possible disruptions on roads, in open spaces, at shopping centres and near office buildings."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/135763310/8a0dd9da-6e11-4663-a897-9961b11e6e6d.jpg/r7_490_2586_1947_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg